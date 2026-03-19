Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora: Former Trainer Warns of 'Big Problem'! (2026)

Deontay Wilder could face significant challenges if he chooses to fight Derek Chisora, warns Don Charles, the former trainer of the British heavyweight. As Chisora gears up for what is anticipated to be his final professional bout—marking the milestone of his 50th fight—there has been speculation about a potential matchup with the former WBC champion from the United States.

In the wake of Chisora's victory over Otto Wallin last February, he has been weighing various possibilities for his next steps. These options include a trilogy bout against Dillian Whyte and a WBO title contest against Fabio Wardley, showcasing the diverse avenues available to him as he considers his boxing future.

When asked whether Wilder should view a fight against Chisora as merely a warm-up, Charles expressed strong reservations. He stated to Sky Sports, "I wouldn’t consider Derek, irrespective of where he is in his career, I wouldn’t choose him as a comeback fight or a warm-up fight. Wilder, especially based on his recent performances, certainly shouldn’t select Derek Chisora. That said, if it's real, let it unfold."

Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk has also shown interest in fighting Wilder in the United States within this year. However, Charles believes that a bout against Chisora could complicate Wilder's future plans. "It’s a fan-friendly match due to their contrasting styles," Charles noted. "You have a well-known puncher like Wilder, but there are questions about what he has left in the tank."

He further elaborated: "In my view, a puncher will always be a puncher. The key factor will be who Wilder faces; depending on their style, they might allow him the opportunity to unleash his powerful punches. If he were to fight Chisora, I believe Chisora won’t stay outside to get hit easily. Therefore, Wilder is likely to encounter significant issues."

If Wilder isn’t going to be Chisora's final adversary, another British fighter has expressed eagerness to take on the former Olympic bronze medalist. Chris Billam-Smith, who has spent his entire career competing in the cruiserweight division, sees the possibility of a world title fight at bridgerweight as an enticing reason for Wilder to come down a weight class.

"I’d love that fight," Billam-Smith shared with Sky Sports. "It would certainly be intriguing. My experiences with big punchers have generally gone well. I think stylistically, it would work out favorably for me." This potential matchup adds another layer of excitement to the evolving narrative in the heavyweight scene.

As the boxing world eagerly anticipates these developments, do you agree with Charles's assessment of the risks Wilder might face against Chisora? What are your thoughts on the potential for other matchups involving Wilder? Let's hear your opinions!