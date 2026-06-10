Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora: Fight Agreement Close for April 2026! (2026)

Get ready for an explosive boxing match-up as Deontay Wilder, the former heavyweight champion, is on the brink of sealing a deal for a highly anticipated fight against Derek Chisora in April. This news has sent shockwaves through the boxing world, leaving fans eager for more details.

Wilder, the American 'Bronze Bomber', has been in talks with Chisora's camp, who is gearing up for his 50th professional fight. The former champion's co-manager, Shelly Finkel, confirmed to Sky Sports that negotiations are well underway, stating, "We are close to an agreement."

However, here's where it gets controversial. Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk had expressed his desire to face Wilder in a title defense, but Wilder has chosen to take on Chisora first. This decision has sparked debates among boxing enthusiasts, leaving many wondering about the potential implications.

Chisora, at 42 years old, has been on a winning streak, with four victories in his last five fights, including notable wins against Joe Joyce and Kubrat Pulev. Despite his recent success, Chisora hasn't stepped into the ring since last February, where he dominated Otto Wallin, flooring him twice.

The upcoming fight against Wilder adds an intriguing twist to Chisora's career, especially considering his suggestion of retiring after his next landmark fight. Initially, Chisora was linked with a trilogy fight against Dillian Whyte and a world title bout against Fabio Wardley, but now, Wilder stands as his next opponent.

As the boxing world eagerly awaits more details, one thing is certain: this fight promises to be an explosive encounter, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. So, who will prevail in this heavyweight showdown? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below! Will Wilder's experience prevail, or will Chisora's rejuvenated career carry him to victory? The boxing community is divided, and we want to hear your opinions!