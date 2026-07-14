Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua? Wilder Calls Out AJ After Chisora Fight (2026)

Deontay Wilder's recent victory over Derek Chisora has reignited speculation about a potential showdown with Anthony Joshua. The American boxer, known for his aggressive style and powerful punches, has been vocal about his desire to face Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion. This potential bout has captured the attention of boxing fans worldwide, as both fighters possess an impressive skill set and a history of dominance in the ring.

Wilder's post-fight comments, where he approached Joshua and said, 'Let's do it,' followed by a fist-bump, were met with a mix of reactions. Some interpreted it as a genuine challenge, while others saw it as a calculated move to gain attention and boost his own profile. Personally, I find this interaction intriguing because it highlights the complex dynamics within the boxing world. It's a game of egos, where fighters use their words and actions to gauge interest and create buzz.

Joshua, who has been relatively quiet since a tragic car accident in Nigeria, has been a prominent figure in the boxing community. His support for Chisora, a friend, adds a layer of emotion to the potential fight. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed that Joshua would be open to facing Wilder, but with a hint of caution. This raises a deeper question: Is Joshua's interest genuine, or is it a strategic move to maintain his relevance in a highly competitive division?

The history between these two fighters is significant. Wilder's decline in recent years, marked by losses to Tyson Fury, adds an interesting twist to the narrative. A Joshua-Wilder bout could be seen as a redemption arc for Wilder, who aims to reclaim his status as a top contender. However, Joshua's own ambitions and the potential for a blockbuster fight with Fury in the background make this a complex situation.

In my opinion, this potential showdown goes beyond mere boxing. It's a battle of personalities, strategies, and egos. The boxing world thrives on these dramatic exchanges, and fans eagerly anticipate the spectacle. But what many people don't realize is that these verbal sparring matches can be just as entertaining as the actual fights, if not more so, as they provide a glimpse into the minds of these athletes.

As the boxing world eagerly awaits further developments, one thing is clear: Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are both formidable forces in the ring, and their potential clash would be a thrilling event. The question remains: Will this verbal sparring lead to an actual fight, or is it all just a clever strategy to keep the fans engaged?