Denver School Closures: National Strike Impact on Education (2026)

A wave of school closures swept through Denver-area districts this past Friday, leaving thousands of students with an unexpected day off! This wasn't your typical snow day; it was a direct response to a planned national shutdown, a powerful protest against recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The organizers of this shutdown, aiming to "stop ICE’s reign of terror," galvanized support across the nation.

While the heart of Denver, with its public schools, managed to stay open (though some experienced minor delays), surrounding districts made the difficult decision to close their doors. This was primarily due to a significant anticipated shortage of staff, a consequence of the national call to action. Imagine trying to run a school with nearly a quarter of your teachers absent – it's simply not feasible to provide a safe and effective learning environment.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the intention was to protest ICE activity, the impact fell directly on students and families. Some might argue that this form of protest, while perhaps morally driven, creates undue hardship for those who rely on schools for more than just education. Schools provide vital social-emotional support, mental health resources, and, crucially, healthy meals for many children. Shutting them down, even for a day, can disrupt these essential services.

Aurora Public Schools, for instance, announced a complete closure of all its schools and Pickens Technical College. They strategically moved a scheduled Professional Release Day to this unexpected closure, acknowledging the disruption but emphasizing their commitment to student safety. Similarly, Adams County School District 14 opted for a "teacher and staff work day" instead of a regular school day, a subtle but important distinction.

And this is the part most people miss... The Boulder Valley School District faced a similar situation, with a substantial number of teachers submitting leave requests for Friday. Despite not initially anticipating such a widespread impact, and even with union communications suggesting it wasn't an "authorized day of action," the district couldn't operate normally. Instead of a full closure, they implemented an alternative plan, keeping schools open with staff present to provide different activities for students and excusing all student absences. This highlights the varying strategies districts employed to navigate the fallout from the national protest.

This situation raises some thought-provoking questions: Is it fair to disrupt students' education and access to essential services for a national protest? Where do you draw the line between supporting a cause and potentially harming the very community you aim to serve? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below – do you agree with the districts' decisions, or do you believe there were better alternatives?