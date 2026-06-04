Denver Gas Stations: What to Do If You Got Contaminated Fuel (2026)

A shocking incident has unfolded in the Denver area, leaving many drivers in a state of concern. Contaminated fuel, a potential disaster for any vehicle, was unknowingly dispensed at several gas stations across the region.

Colorado state officials have confirmed that a mix-up occurred, resulting in diesel fuel being blended with regular unleaded gasoline. This contaminated mixture was then supplied to gas stations operated by well-known brands like Costco, Murphy Express, and King Soopers, affecting numerous locations in the Denver metro area. Unsuspecting customers who requested regular unleaded gasoline received this compromised fuel instead.

The source of the contaminated fuel is believed to be the HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson, and it was distributed to 'numerous' gas stations between 2 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. Complaints about the bad fuel started pouring in on Thursday, leading to an investigation.

A state investigator confirmed that the Costco on River Point Parkway in Sheridan was dispensing contaminated fuel. The Division of Oil and Public Safety released a statement on Friday, assuring that station owners were taking swift action to halt sales of the contaminated gasoline and replace it with the correct fuel.

At least 14 King Soopers gas stations were impacted, according to their spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge. Representatives from Costco, Sinclair, and Murphy Express have not yet responded to requests for more information.

Trowbridge stated, "As soon as we became aware of the issue, we took immediate action by shutting down the impacted fuel lines and dispatching teams to perform thorough diagnostics."

Steve Martindale, service director at Phil Long Ford Denver, explained the impact of diesel-contaminated fuel on vehicles. "When you get diesel in gas, it's like trying to ignite a fire with a damp log. Diesel requires much higher temperatures to ignite compared to gasoline, and a gas engine simply can't reach those temperatures. As a result, the engine stalls, thinking it's not getting fuel."

Martindale added that a vehicle with a full tank of contaminated fuel might manage a short distance, around 200 feet, before stalling. However, a vehicle that was just topped off with the contaminated fuel could potentially drive farther before experiencing issues.

The financial implications for affected drivers are significant. Martindale estimates that fixing the problem could cost around $1,000, in addition to towing fees. While putting diesel in a gas engine is less catastrophic than the reverse, it's still a costly and inconvenient situation.

Here's a list of the impacted gas stations:

14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

25701 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora

15109 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora

17000 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora

3050 S. Peoria St., Aurora

1045 S. 1st St., Bennett

12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

2355 W. 136th Ave., Broomfield

7284 Lagae Road, Castle Pines

750 N. Ridge Road, Castle Rock

5125 W. Florida Ave., Denver

1611 Pace St., Longmont

12959 S. Parker Road, Parker

17761 Cottonwood Drive, Parker

If your vehicle was damaged by this contaminated fuel, you can file a claim. Reach out to the gas station where you purchased the fuel, and also consider filing a complaint with the Division of Oil and Public Safety. You can call them at 303-866-4697 or fill out their online form and email it to cdleoilinspection@state.co.us.

For King Soopers customers, Jessica Trowbridge advises contacting your local store for assistance.

But here's where it gets controversial: Who should bear the responsibility and cost of fixing these vehicles? The gas stations? The terminal that supplied the contaminated fuel? Or perhaps the drivers themselves, for not noticing the issue sooner? And this is the part most people miss: What long-term effects could this contaminated fuel have on vehicles, and how can we ensure such incidents don't happen again?

What are your thoughts on this situation? Share your opinions and experiences in the comments below!