Designer Dennis Basso has unveiled a captivating collection that pays homage to the iconic 'it girls' of New York's past. In an exclusive interview, Basso shared his inspiration behind this elegant line, citing the late socialites Pat Buckley, C.Z. Guest, and Nan Kempner as the driving force. He expressed his desire to celebrate the city's vibrant nightlife and the timeless elegance of these women, who exuded perfection in every setting, be it casual or formal, especially during the enchanting evenings of New York City. Basso's collection primarily focuses on evening wear, but he also incorporated looks suitable for special daytime occasions. Reflecting on the past, Basso reminisced about the glamour of 21 and Le Cirque, now-closed hotspots that once attracted the chicest crowd. However, he noted a resurgence of women embracing their sophistication, which inspired his current vision. Basso's designs have adorned renowned personalities such as Martha Stewart, Liza Minnelli, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, and Carol Alt. With the upcoming press tour for the 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel, Basso's creations may soon grace the red carpet, including a coat worn by Meryl Streep in the original film. The designer's showcase at the Columbus Citizens Foundation on the Upper East Side attracted a sophisticated crowd, including Rosanna Scotto. This collection not only celebrates the past but also invites us to embrace the present, where elegance and sophistication are making a comeback.
Dennis Basso's New Collection: A Tribute to NYC's Iconic 'It Girls' (2026)
