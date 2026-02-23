Democrats Refuse DOJ Probe Over Military 'Illegal Orders' Video: Full Story (2026)

In a bold move, two Democratic lawmakers who participated in a video urging military and intelligence personnel to defy illegal orders are refusing to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation. This decision comes as a response to the Trump administration's alleged use of physical and legal intimidation to silence them and deter others from speaking out against their policies. The lawmakers, Senator Elissa Slotkin and Representative Chrissy Houlahan, have sent letters to Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro, respectively, stating their refusal to comply with the interview requests and inquiries. The video, posted in November, sparked a heated reaction from President Donald Trump, who labeled the lawmakers' actions as 'seditious behavior' and even suggested the possibility of death penalties. However, the lawmakers argue that their actions are in line with their constitutional rights and their duty to hold the administration accountable. This controversy highlights the tension between political figures and the Justice Department, with the lawmakers' defiance raising questions about the limits of free speech and the potential consequences of speaking out against a sitting administration.