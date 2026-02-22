Democrats Outraged: Trump's Military Raid on Venezuela Sparks Controversy (2026)

In a stunning display of disregard for democratic principles, President Trump's military raid on Venezuela has sparked outrage among Democrats, who accuse him of lying and acting without congressional approval. The audacious operation, which aimed to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, catching lawmakers off guard.

"They literally lied to our face," said Chris Murphy, a US senator from Connecticut, referring to a briefing on Venezuela that the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, gave to his chamber last month. "The message they sent was that this wasn’t about regime change … They said this is just a counter-narcotics operation."

The Democrats' fury is directed at the lack of prior notification to lawmakers and the constitutional implications of the action. Under the US Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war, and the 1973 War Powers Resolution mandates that presidents seek congressional approval for military engagements. Yet, in this case, not even the "gang of eight," the top congressional leaders from both main parties, were informed about the operation.

"Still haven’t got a phone call," said Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee. He told CNN: "I’m a member of the gang of eight, and I have yet to get a phone call from anyone from the administration."

The Democrats' criticism extends beyond the constitutional concerns. They argue that the operation is an example of the Trump administration's lawlessness and that it sets a dangerous precedent for the US in the world. The secretary general of the United Nations, among others, has accused the US of breaching the UN's founding charter.

The debate over the operation is now turning to the US Senate, where a bipartisan war powers resolution is set to be voted on next week. The resolution seeks to block the administration from launching any further military hostilities against Venezuela without express approval of Congress. With the backing of key figures like Rand Paul and Chuck Schumer, the resolution has a strong chance of passing, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in the US government.