Dementia and Driving: Early Signs and Prevention (2026)

Your driving habits might be trying to tell you something serious – and it’s not just about your skills behind the wheel. New research reveals that subtle changes in how older adults drive could be one of the earliest warning signs of dementia, long before memory lapses or confusion become obvious. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: these changes aren’t just random. They’re linked to specific damage in the brain’s white matter, which plays a critical role in cognitive function.

A groundbreaking study tracked 220 drivers with an average age of 73 over five years in St. Louis, Missouri. Using in-vehicle data loggers, researchers monitored everything from trip frequency and route variation to safety incidents like hard braking and collisions. Participants also underwent MRI scans and cognitive assessments to measure brain health and mental acuity. The results? Those who later developed dementia showed distinct patterns: fewer trips, sticking to the same routes, and more driving errors. And this is the part most people miss: these changes often appeared before traditional dementia symptoms like memory loss.

But here’s the controversial twist: the study found that adults taking blood pressure medications, particularly ACE inhibitors, were less likely to exhibit risky driving behaviors – even when their brain scans showed significant damage. Does this mean certain medications could protect brain health and driving safety? It’s a question that’s sparking debate among experts.

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Professor Chia-Ling Phuah, lead researcher from the Barrow Neurological Institute, explains, ‘Driving habits can act as a window into early brain changes. Small shifts, like avoiding new routes or driving less frequently, might signal underlying white matter damage linked to dementia.’ She adds, ‘What’s truly promising is the potential for in-vehicle monitoring to identify those at risk, helping families and doctors intervene sooner.’

Take Larry Duncan, a retired business owner from North Carolina. His wife, Pam, noticed he became anxious when driving in unfamiliar areas – a subtle change that preceded his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2023. ‘Driving was his independence,’ Pam recalls. ‘But when cognitive challenges emerged, we had to make tough decisions.’ Now, she advocates for awareness: ‘Don’t ignore these signs. Early action can make a world of difference.’

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The study, set to be presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference, has already caught the attention of experts like Duke University’s Professor Nada El Husseini. She notes, ‘The link between ACE inhibitors and safer driving, despite brain damage, is fascinating. It suggests these medications might have a protective effect on cognitive function – something we need to explore further.’

But here’s the question that’s dividing opinions: Should driving difficulties trigger mandatory cognitive screening or brain imaging? Some argue it’s an invasion of privacy, while others see it as a lifesaving measure. What do you think? Could monitoring driving habits become a standard way to detect early dementia? And should we rethink how we prescribe blood pressure medications for older adults?

One thing’s clear: the road ahead is full of possibilities – and controversies. What’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Dementia and Driving: Early Signs and Prevention (2026)

References

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