Dell's Honest Take: Consumers Aren't Sold on AI PCs (2026)

Dell's recent admission reveals a surprising truth: consumers are not prioritizing AI features when purchasing PCs. In a candid discussion with PC Gamer leading up to CES, Dell highlighted a shift in focus for its 2026 product lineup, emphasizing that the company is not solely concentrating on AI capabilities. This revelation may raise eyebrows, especially in an era where AI is becoming increasingly integral to technology.

Kevin Terwilliger, Dell’s head of product, openly stated, "While we are dedicated to enhancing the AI functionality of our devices—each new product will indeed include a Neural Processing Unit (NPU)—the feedback we've received this year tells us that consumers are not making their buying decisions based on AI features. In fact, many find AI more perplexing than beneficial in terms of understanding how it impacts their user experience."

This forthright statement from a major player in the PC industry, particularly one closely aligned with Microsoft, stands out. As Microsoft continues to integrate AI into Windows and advocate for its Copilot Plus PCs, Dell seems to be taking a more pragmatic approach. They were involved in the initial launch of Copilot Plus PCs in 2024, integrating Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips into their well-received XPS 13 and Inspiron laptop series. Moreover, last year, they enhanced their premium laptops with Qualcomm’s Cloud AI chips, which increased AI performance for localized tasks.

However, it appears that the actual advantages of Copilot Plus PCs predominantly stem from the enhanced battery life and performance provided by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips rather than the AI features themselves.

Adding to the complexity, Microsoft faced challenges in rolling out its flagship AI feature for Copilot Plus PCs. The much-anticipated Recall feature experienced delays, launching nearly a year behind schedule due to security concerns raised by experts—issues that had to be addressed before the feature could go live.

So, what does this mean for the future of AI in consumer technology? Is there a disconnect between what companies are promoting and what consumers actually want? As we continue to navigate these developments, it would be fascinating to hear your thoughts. Do you think the focus should remain on AI capabilities, or should manufacturers prioritize other features that consumers find more valuable? Share your opinions in the comments!