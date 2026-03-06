Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff Loses Key Coordinator to the NFL (2026)

College football coaching carousels are nothing new, but Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are experiencing a whirlwind of change that’s raising eyebrows across the sport. Just as 'Coach Prime' seemed to be stabilizing his program after a remarkable turnaround in 2024, another key piece of his staff is heading for the NFL. According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are hiring Colorado's defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston, as their defensive pass game coordinator. But here's where it gets interesting: this move reunites Livingston with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, a partnership that dates back to their time together on the Cincinnati Bengals staff.

Livingston's departure is a significant blow for Sanders, who poached him from the Bengals ahead of the 2024 season. In his lone year in Boulder, Livingston engineered a stunning defensive transformation that few saw coming. The Buffaloes, who had struggled mightily in Sanders' debut season (4-8), vaulted to a 9-4 record and came within a whisker of the Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. The numbers tell the story: under Livingston's guidance, Colorado's defense allowed 11.7 fewer points per game, surrendered 101.4 fewer yards per contest, and became a big-play machine, racking up 12 more sacks, 28 more tackles for loss, and 27 more quarterback hurries than the previous season.

And this is the part most people miss: the Buffs' defensive improvement wasn't just about stats—it was about dominance in critical moments. In the second half of games, Colorado allowed a mere 11.5 points per game, a top-10 national mark and a Big 12-leading figure. Their pass defense, in particular, was stellar, ranking 41st nationally in passing yards allowed (203.2 per game) and 56th in red zone defense.

Of course, Livingston didn't do it alone. Travis Hunter's historic season played a massive role in the defense's success. The lockdown cornerback, who also moonlighted as a star receiver, was targeted a mere 10% of the time—the lowest in the FBS. Yet, in those 43 targets, he racked up 11 pass breakups and four interceptions, earning him the Heisman Trophy, Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

To fill the void left by Livingston, Sanders is promoting Chris Marve, who joined the program earlier this offseason as linebackers coach after serving as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. But Marve's promotion is just the latest move in a staff overhaul that’s been both necessary and controversial. After a disappointing 3-9 finish in 2025, Sanders has cleaned house, parting ways with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, running backs coach Marshall Faulk (who took the head coaching job at Southern), and longtime assistant Bret Bartolone, among others.

On the flip side, Sanders has reloaded with some bold hires, including Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator and former Gainesville HS (GA) head coach Josh Niblett to lead the tight ends. But here’s the million-dollar question: Can Sanders rebuild his staff fast enough to keep Colorado competitive in the brutal Big 12?

This offseason has been a rollercoaster for Buffaloes fans, and the drama is far from over. As one chapter closes with Livingston's departure, another begins with Marve's promotion and the influx of new talent. One thing’s for sure: Deion Sanders isn’t afraid to shake things up. But will his high-risk, high-reward approach pay off? Only time will tell.

What’s your take? Is Sanders making the right moves, or is this staff turnover a recipe for disaster? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to spark some fiery opinions.