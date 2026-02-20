Deep-sea explorers film massive animal drifting through darkness in South Atlantic Ocean (2026)

A team of deep-sea explorers has captured breathtaking footage of a massive animal drifting through the darkness of the South Atlantic Ocean. This remarkable discovery was made by scientists from the Schmidt Ocean Institute, who embarked on an expedition off the coast of Argentina. Among their findings was the world's largest known Bathelia candidacoral reef, a breathtaking sight that stretches over an area comparable to the size of the Vatican City. The team also stumbled upon 28 new animal species and the country's first-ever deep-water whale fall, a fascinating sight as a whale carcass sinks to the ocean floor.

One of the most captivating discoveries was a rare giant phantom jelly (Stygiomedusa gigantea), a creature of the deep ocean with four long arms that can grow up to 10 meters long, as long as a school bus. The team's remotely operated vehicle, ROV SuBastian, also captured footage of a vast coral reef made up of stony cold-water coral, providing a crucial habitat for various marine life forms. The expedition's chief scientist, María Emilia Bravo, expressed her excitement about the level of biodiversity found in the Argentine deep sea, stating that there are still many more windows to be opened in understanding the country's biodiversity.

The team's research area spanned the length of Argentina's coast, from Buenos Aires in the north to Tierra del Fuego in the south. Their main goal was to find cold seeps, deep-sea environments where methane and other chemicals are released from the seafloor. These cold seeps provide energy for microbes, which are a source of food and nutrition for animals such as tube worms, mussels, and clams. The team located one huge seep, which was almost the size of the Vatican City.

Another notable find was a vast coral reef made up of a stony cold-water coral known as Bathelia candida, which provides important habitat for fish, crustaceans, and octopuses. At the bottom of the 3,000-meter-deep Malvinas Trough, off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, the researchers observed large sponges sheltering bubblegum coral gardens. The team collected an unprecedented number of chemical, physical, and biological samples that will be used to understand connections in their waters for years to come.

Schmidt Ocean Institute's executive director, Jyotika Virmani, expressed her privilege in working with outstanding scientists across three expeditions in Argentinian waters. She emphasized the ocean's full of life, as much as we see on land, and perhaps more because the ocean contains 98% of the living space on this planet. The expedition's findings have opened new windows into understanding the country's biodiversity and the vulnerability of extreme ecosystems.