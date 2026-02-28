DeDe In The Morning Doubles Up! Jacksonville's Radio Revolution Explained (2026)

Get ready for a double dose of DeDe McGuire's morning magic in Jacksonville! The radio landscape is about to get even more exciting!

Cox Media Group's Adult R&B station, Hot 106.5, is making waves by adding DeDe In The Morning to its lineup, alongside its sister station, Power 106.1. This move is a first for Jacksonville, creating a unique listening experience for urban music enthusiasts.

Hosted by the charismatic DeDe McGuire, this show has already found a dedicated audience on Power 106.1 since its debut in June 2022. Now, it's set to reach an even wider audience, catering to both hip-hop and R&B lovers.

Elroy Smith, the Director of Urban Content and Program Director at WHJX/W291CI, shared his excitement, saying, "Airing the same morning show on two urban frequencies is a game-changer. Power 106.1 stays true to its hip-hop roots, while Hot 106.5 introduces DeDe's charm to the R&B community."

DeDe McGuire herself expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Jacksonville's support has been incredible, and I'm thrilled to officially join the Hot 106.5 family. Being on two stations means we can start each day with an even bigger audience!"

This expansion is a significant step for both the show and the city. Nancy Abramson, Compass SVP/Affiliate Sales & Content, emphasized, "By expanding to HOT 106.5, DeDe In The Morning strengthens its local connection while reaching new heights."

WHJX previously hosted the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, so this move is sure to spark some conversation.