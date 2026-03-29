December 29, 2025 Horoscope: Daily Zodiac Predictions for Aries to Pisces - Chicago Sun-Times (2026)

The stars have spoken, and the cosmic forecast for December 29, 2025, is here! But be warned, it's a day of mixed blessings and potential pitfalls.

Moon Alert: Embrace the morning rush!

From 6 a.m. onwards, the cosmos grants you the green light for major decisions and shopping sprees. Taurus, the moon's host, sets the tone for the day.

Aries:

Steer clear of heated debates on politics, religion, or race, Aries. These topics could stir the pot and lead to arguments. But when it comes to money, work, and possessions, you'll shine! Your authority figures will be impressed by your prowess.

Taurus:

With the moon in your sign, Taurus, you're in for a treat! Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn join the party, making you the life of it. You'll feel sociable, energetic, and ready to tackle any practical task. Just steer clear of disputes over shared assets.

Gemini:

Dealing with bosses and parents might be tricky, Gemini, but don't let that deter you. Today is perfect for financial talks and sorting out banking matters, especially regarding inheritances and shared property. Focus on the positives and sidestep the negatives.

Cancer:

Cancer, it's time to charm the crowd! Conversations with friends, strangers, and partners will flow effortlessly. Your words will be well-received, and you'll crave social interaction. But be cautious when discussing work-related travel plans with international connections.

Leo:

Patience is key today, Leo. Whether it's with your children or your romantic partner, a touch of melancholy might creep in. But don't let that dampen your spirits! Channel your energy into productive work and self-care. It's all about finding balance.

Virgo:

Virgo, family discussions might leave you feeling deflated, but don't let it get to you. Socializing, romance, and short trips will be your saving grace! Take the opportunity to create memorable experiences. But here's where it gets controversial—should you always avoid heavy conversations in favor of fun?

Libra:

Negativity might be lurking, Libra, but don't let it drag you down. These feelings are fleeting and unfounded. Instead, immerse yourself in joyful family gatherings and conversations. Generosity will abound.

Scorpio:

Scorpio, financial responsibilities can sometimes weigh you down, but not today! Conversations with siblings, relatives, and neighbors will uplift your spirits. Indulge in activities that bring you joy and ignore the financial blues.

Sagittarius:

Sagittarius, avoid arguments with older family members and focus on your financial prospects. Money matters and career opportunities will boost your morale. It's time to explore new income streams.

Capricorn:

Capricorn, silence those nagging worries at the back of your mind. They're temporary and unproductive. Say yes to social invitations, sports events, and quality time with children. Immerse yourself in the arts and entertainment—it's your time to shine!

Aquarius:

Friendships are precious, Aquarius, and any discord with a friend or group member might bother you. But remember, this too shall pass. Your inner world is thriving with confidence and happiness. Embrace your private sanctuary.

Pisces:

Pisces, while conversations with authority figures might fall short, your relationships with friends and groups will flourish. You're brimming with courage and enthusiasm, ready to embark on new adventures. Seize the day and let your vitality guide you!

A special birthday wish for actor Jude Law:

Happy birthday, Jude Law! Your leadership and responsibility inspire admiration. This year, embrace change and personal freedom. Stay adaptable, seize opportunities, and prepare for exciting travels.

And this is the part most people miss—how do you think the stars influence our daily lives? Are horoscopes a helpful guide or a fun distraction? Share your thoughts below!