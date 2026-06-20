The College Football Hall of Fame 2027 ballot is a hot topic, with writers and analysts debating the toughest players and coaches to include. Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer, Patrick Andres, and Tim Capurso each present their top 10 picks, highlighting the diverse range of talent in the sport. The discussion centers around quarterbacks, with Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, and Kellen Moore leading the charge. Defensive players like Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, and Manti Te'o are also in the spotlight. The writers also delve into the coaching ranks, with Mike Leach, Dennis Franchione, and Howard Schnellenberger among those considered for induction. The ballot includes a mix of FBS and non-FBS players, with notable names like Aqib Talib, Colt McCoy, and Tavon Austin. The debate over the toughest players to leave off the ballot is intense, with writers like Forde and Fischer highlighting players like Percy Harvin and Ray Mickens. The discussion also extends to coaching, with writers like Andres and Capurso praising the contributions of coaches like Larry Coker and Jim Carlen. The Hall of Fame ballot is a testament to the rich history and talent in college football, with writers and analysts providing their insights and opinions on the toughest choices.
Debating the College Football Hall of Fame 2027: A Look at the Toughest Ballot Yet (2026)
References
- https://www.si.com/college-football/college-football-hall-of-fame-2027-debating-toughest-ballot-in-years
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