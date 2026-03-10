Debate about children of 'ISIS brides' has become hyper-politicised (2026)

Bold reality check: no law can permanently bar Australian citizens from re-entering their own country, even if they once traveled to a declared terrorist area to support Islamic State.

That constitutional fact is clear to every political leader in Australia. Yet the current debate over the so-called “ISIS brides” — women who went to Iraq and Syria to marry and raise the children of IS fighters — isn’t playing out in a court of law. It’s unfolding in the court of public opinion, where rhetoric often outruns legal nuance.

Legislation sits behind a roar of fear, as the nation continues to reckon with a terrorist attack that left 15 people dead and authorities alleging IS inspiration. The Bondi attack, broader security anxieties, and a visible rise in anti-immigration sentiment have, for many politicians, eclipsed concerns about Australian children trapped in a rapidly deteriorating camp environment.

A shifting stance

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been outspoken about the Australians linked to IS who remain detained in a Syrian camp, saying the women “made their bed” and must now “lie in it.” He has made it clear that the government will not help the group of 11 women and 23 children who were forced to abort a failed attempt to leave the Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria recently.

This stance contrasts with the government’s earlier, on-record repatriation of four women and 13 Australian children from Syria in late 2022 under Albanese’s watch. Then-Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil argued there was a national security imperative for their return, saying the choice was between leaving the children in the “squalid” camp to likely return as adults or bringing them back now to “live a life around Australian values.”

The Bondi attack helps explain the tougher line, but Labor’s hardening approach began earlier. In October last year, two women and four children fled the Al-Hol camp and returned to Australia despite Coalition pressure. Labor even rejected a US offer to help extract citizens from the camp a year ago.

The government contends that some members of the latest cohort pose a greater safety risk than earlier groups, evidenced by a temporary exclusion order (TEO) issued against one woman based on security advice.

One Nation’s grievance

The Syrian camps are nearing closure, but the political tug-of-war over these families shows little sign of abating. The ISIS brides have long featured on One Nation’s immigration agenda, and more recently the Coalition has echoed Pauline Hanson’s rhetoric.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has challenged Albanese’s stance, suggesting the government has effectively embraced a welcoming posture toward these families. The debate often centers on a bureaucratic tool — single-use passports — which Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke describes as a routine formality, while critics frame it as a key piece of a larger policy puzzle.

Burke also argues for accountability by linking past and present policymakers to the situation, pointing out that a woman now under a TEO became an Australian citizen “when John Howard was prime minister” and traveled to Syria under Tony Abbott’s tenure.

Cynical politics or legitimate policy?

Even before the latest cohort tried to leave Al-Roj, Coalition voices tied them to the broader security landscape. Four days after the Bondi incident, former Liberal leader Sussan Ley proposed policy measures to end what she called Labor’s permissive approach to “self-managed returns” for people who traveled to Iraq and Syria. Her plan: draft legislation criminalizing repatriation assistance to someone who has visited a declared area without explicit government permission. In effect, it mirrors a position Taylor has recently put forward.

Labor sees this as cynicism aimed at short-term political gain, arguing that, in practice, tougher passport rules or TEOs would not necessarily withstand legal scrutiny. A Labor source warned that the Coalition’s rhetoric might collapse under the weight of the law.

Greens voices join the critique. Senator David Shoebridge, who visited Al-Roj, condemns the Coalition’s move to criminalize helping Australian children back to safety as a remarkably low point in the immigration debate.

Hypocrisy across the board

Both major parties show hypocrisy in how they talk about the children involved. In 2019, the Morrison government facilitated the repatriation of eight orphaned Australian children of Islamic State fighters, with then-prime minister Scott Morrison insisting that children should not be punished for their parents’ crimes. Today, those same children are discussed primarily as products of their parents, rather than as individuals with needs and rights. Albanese acknowledges feeling sympathy for the kids but focuses blame on the mothers as the ones responsible. Burke emphasizes the parents’ terrible choices as driving the dilemma for Australian families in Syria.

Even NSW Premier Chris Minns expressed concern for the children, while also stressing a lack of sympathy for adults who joined a dangerous ideology.

A challenging reintegration ahead

Crucially, the adult women at the heart of this political debate have spoken publicly about their reasons for traveling, including claims of coercion or ignorance. Australian authorities will need to determine the truth and apply the law accordingly. What remains undisputed is that the young children, whether trafficked or born into a caliphate, bear no culpability. Having spent their formative years in detention camps, reintegrating them into Australian society will be a significant challenge.

Addressing their social, emotional, and psychological needs to prevent further radicalization is complex, and deradicalization programs have limited success. Deterrence remains a central tool in protecting the wider community.

In the UK, during IS’s height, a radio campaign discouraged returning young women, and Parliament could strip citizenship from some who traveled to the Middle East. Australia lacks a similar constitutional lever, so much of the deterrent force rests on rhetoric rather than legal removal. Regardless of party, these families remain Australian citizens, and responsibility ultimately rests with Australia.