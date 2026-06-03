Débat houleux à l'université de Gand : l'inégalité raciale au coeur de la controverse (2026)

La Belgique est actuellement au cœur d'un débat virulent sur l'inégalité entre les races, avec l'Université de Gand au centre de l'attention. Ce débat est déclenché par les travaux de Nathan Cofnas, un philosophe américain et chercheur postdoctorant à l'Université de Gand, qui soutient l'idée que les gènes ne sont pas répartis de manière égale dans toutes les populations. Ses arguments, basés sur les performances des Américains noirs dans les tests de quotient intellectuel, ont suscité une intense polémique. L'auditorium Quetelet de l'Université de Gand, en Flandre-Orientale belge, a été le théâtre d'une conférence de Nathan Cofnas le 2 avril, organisée par l'Union des étudiants catholiques flamands (KVHV). La sécurité était maximale, avec la police aux alentours et le service d'ordre de l'université filtrant les entrées. Cependant, des contre-manifestants ont conspué Cofnas avec des slogans tels que «Rats de gauche, foutez-le camp! », un rappel du vieux mot d'ordre nationaliste flamand contre les Français et les francophones belges. Ce débat soulève des questions importantes sur la nature de l'intelligence et les implications de ses variations génétiques entre les populations. Il met également en lumière les tensions et les défis auxquels sont confrontées les universités et les communautés dans la gestion des idées controversées. La position de Cofnas, bien que controversée, souligne la nécessité d'une réflexion approfondie sur les questions de race, d'intelligence et de génétique, et sur la façon dont ces sujets sont abordés dans les institutions académiques et sociales. Il est crucial de naviguer dans ces débats avec prudence et ouverture d'esprit, en reconnaissant les complexités et les nuances qui les entourent.

Débat houleux à l'université de Gand : l'inégalité raciale au coeur de la controverse (2026)

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