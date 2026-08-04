Death Stranding 2 is set to release on PC and PS5, with a unique feature: a 21:9 ultrawide mode. This mode, however, is not exclusive to PC; it will also be available on the PS5. While the PC version has relatively low system requirements, it demands a substantial 150GB of SSD storage, which may be challenging for portable players. Interestingly, the PS5 version might not offer a true ultrawide experience. Instead, it will likely simulate the effect with horizontal black bars and an expanded field of view, similar to its predecessor. This development raises questions about the authenticity of the ultrawide experience on the PS5, prompting discussions among gamers and developers alike.
Death Stranding 2: Ultrawide Mode on PS5 and PC - Everything We Know (2026)
References
- https://www.theverge.com/games/883752/death-stranding-2-will-get-a-219-ultrawide-mode-on-ps5-not-just-on-pc
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