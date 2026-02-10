Death Cap Mushroom Poisonings: A Growing Concern in California (2026)

Tragedy has struck in California as four individuals have lost their lives due to the ingestion of death cap mushrooms—an aptly named fungus that has seen a surge in growth following a particularly wet winter. In addition to these fatalities, three other people have faced the dire consequence of needing liver transplants after consuming this toxic mushroom.

The California Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm, urging residents to steer clear of mushroom foraging this year. The death cap mushroom can easily be mistaken for safe, edible varieties, making it dangerously deceptive for those who might be tempted to forage.

Since mid-November, the state has recorded over thirty instances of poisoning related to death cap mushrooms, including the four tragic deaths and three patients who required liver transplants. Many of those affected experienced rapid and severe liver injury leading to liver failure, with several individuals requiring admission to intensive care units. The ages of those impacted range from just 19 months to 67 years, showcasing the indiscriminate nature of this peril.

Recognized as one of the most lethal mushrooms worldwide, the death cap belongs to a small group of fungi that produce amatoxins—highly toxic compounds responsible for 90% of fatal mushroom poisonings globally. These mushrooms can be found in both urban parks and forested areas, often growing beneath oak trees.

In a typical year, health officials report only two to five cases of death cap poisoning. Dr. Craig Smollin, the medical director for the San Francisco Division of the California Poison Control System, notes that this year’s surge in cases is especially concerning. "The main issue this year is the sheer number of people who have ingested this mushroom—nearly 40 cases is quite unusual," he explains.

Experts attribute the unusual proliferation of death cap mushrooms to the warm fall temperatures combined with early rains, creating conditions conducive to what they describe as a "super bloom" of these dangerous fungi.

Even a tiny amount of the death cap can prove fatal. Specialists warn that the color of a mushroom cannot be relied upon to determine its safety, and the method of preparation—be it raw, dried, or cooked—does not mitigate its toxicity.

Laura Marcelino shared her family's experience with the San Francisco Chronicle. Her family, living in Salinas, Northern California, mistakenly gathered mushrooms they believed were similar to those they would forage back in Oaxaca, Mexico. "We thought we were being safe," Marcelino, aged 36, recounted in Spanish.

After consuming the mushrooms, her husband fell ill with dizziness and fatigue, but Marcelino felt fine initially. They decided to prepare the mushrooms again in a soup with tortillas, while their children, who typically don’t enjoy mushrooms, abstained from eating any. Unfortunately, the following day, both adults became seriously ill with vomiting and were unable to work.

Marcelino ended up hospitalized for five days, while her husband required a liver transplant due to the poisoning.

The symptoms of mushroom poisoning can manifest rapidly, with individuals experiencing stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting within 24 hours of consumption. Alarmingly, initial symptoms may subside within a day, misleading victims into thinking they are recovering, yet serious liver damage can still develop within two to three days.

Death cap mushrooms have been reported in numerous local and national parks across Northern California and the Central Coast, particularly around the Monterey and San Francisco Bay areas.

The public health department has noted that many of the individuals poisoned this year speak Spanish, Mixteco, or Mandarin Chinese, prompting the state to broaden its warnings in various languages. Notably, more than 60% of those affected identified Spanish as their primary language.

This toxic mushroom can closely resemble many edible varieties from around the globe, and its appearance changes at different growth stages—from a brownish-white cap to a greenish hue. As Dr. Smollin points out, "Unless you're an expert in mycology, distinguishing between safe and dangerous mushrooms can be incredibly challenging."

Children have also fallen victim to this year's wave of poisonings. Authorities recommend that parents supervise their children and pets in outdoor areas where mushrooms may grow and advise purchasing mushrooms solely from reputable grocery stores.

Once symptoms arise, treatment becomes significantly more complicated. Therefore, medical professionals urge anyone who suspects they have consumed a poisonous mushroom to seek medical attention promptly.

According to U.S. Poison Centers, there has been a notable increase in mushroom exposures—encompassing all types of mushrooms—not just the death cap—by 40% from September to January compared to the previous year. It is important to note that not all exposures lead to illness or poisoning.