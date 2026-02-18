Dearica Hamby Scores 40 Points in Unrivaled History-Making Performance (2026)

Basketball fans, get ready to witness history in the making! Dearica Hamby just shattered records in the Unrivaled league, and her performance is nothing short of legendary. In a jaw-dropping display of skill, the Los Angeles Sparks forward became the first player in the 3-on-3 league’s history to score 40 points in a single game—and she did it in just 17 minutes. But here’s where it gets even more impressive: Hamby achieved this feat on an efficient 16-23 shooting, proving that precision and power can coexist on the court.

Her dominance didn’t stop at scoring. Hamby also grabbed 10 rebounds (4 offensive) and dished out 2 assists, leading the Vinyl Club to a commanding 89-66 victory over the Hive Club. This win marked the Vinyl’s first triumph of the season, while the Hive remain winless. Hamby’s teammates Rhyne Howard (18 points), Erica Wheeler (14 points), and Courtney Williams (12 points) also played pivotal roles in securing the win. Meanwhile, the Hive’s standout performers included Sonia Citron (17 points), Monique Billings (17 points), Kelsey Mitchell (15 points), and Ezi Magbegor (12 points).

But here’s the part most people miss: Hamby credits her team’s seamless ball movement for her historic night. “We always talk about how we have a really special group, where everybody can score at a high level,” she said. “Tonight, the pick-and-roll was just there… I finish well at the basket.” This humility and team-first mindset are exactly why Vinyl head coach Theresa Weatherspoon calls Hamby “the ultimate teammate.” Weatherspoon added, “She creates those opportunities on the floor… she sets screens, has great vision, and makes everyone around her better.”

At 32, Hamby is playing the best basketball of her career, and her success isn’t limited to Unrivaled. Last season with the Los Angeles Sparks, she averaged career-highs of 18.4 points on 57.2% shooting, earning her third All-Star selection (2021, 2022, 2024) and her second Sixth Woman of the Year award (2019, 2020). Now, her WNBA dominance is translating seamlessly to Unrivaled, where she’s currently the league’s third-leading scorer, trailing only Chelsea Gray (31.7 points per game).

And this is where it gets controversial: Is Hamby’s success a product of her own talent, or is it a testament to the rising competitiveness of leagues like Unrivaled? Weatherspoon believes Hamby’s growth is undeniable: “She’s added so much to her game… she’s incredibly confident, and nights like this are just the beginning.”

Unrivaled, co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is in its second season and already features some of the WNBA’s brightest stars, including Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. As the league continues to grow, players like Hamby are proving that women’s basketball is more dynamic and exciting than ever.

So, here’s the question for you: Do you think Dearica Hamby’s historic performance is a sign of her individual greatness, or is it a reflection of the evolving landscape of women’s basketball? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts!