Dear America: A Fresh Look at 250 Years of Art and American Experience (2026)

America at 250: Beyond the Flags and Fanfare

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the National Gallery of Art has chosen to celebrate not with pomp and circumstance, but with a mirror. Dear America: Artists Explore the American Experience is an exhibition that feels less like a birthday party and more like a candid family intervention. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it sidesteps the typical patriotic fanfare, opting instead for a nuanced, often uncomfortable, dialogue about what it means to be American.

Personally, I think this approach is both bold and necessary. In a year when political figures like Donald Trump are planning grandiose, flag-waving spectacles, the National Gallery’s exhibit feels like a quiet rebellion. It’s not about ignoring the grandeur of America’s achievements but about acknowledging the contradictions that define the nation. One thing that immediately stands out is the way the exhibition uses familiar symbols—the Statue of Liberty, the Oval Office, the Stars and Stripes—but reimagines them through the lens of artists like Zanele Muholi, Roy Lichtenstein, and Gordon Parks. These aren’t just reinterpretations; they’re challenges to our assumptions about what these symbols represent.

Take, for example, Gordon Parks’s American Gothic, featuring Ella Watson, an African American government worker flanked by her broom and mop. What many people don’t realize is that this image is a direct commentary on Grant Wood’s iconic American Gothic, which depicted a stoic white farmer and his daughter. Parks’s version forces us to confront the invisible labor that has always been at the heart of America’s story. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just a photograph—it’s a statement about who gets to be seen as quintessentially American.

The exhibition is structured around three themes—land, community, and freedom—but what this really suggests is that these concepts are deeply intertwined, often in ways that are uncomfortable. The juxtaposition of Thomas Moran’s idealized landscapes with Thomas H. Johnson’s stark photographs of coal-mined landscapes is a case in point. It’s a reminder that America’s beauty has always been built on exploitation. This raises a deeper question: Can we truly celebrate the land without reckoning with its cost?

The section on community is where the exhibition truly shines. Richard Avedon’s The Family, a series of portraits of political and corporate elites, hangs opposite John Wilson’s Young Americans, tender sketches of his teenage children and their friends. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between power and potential. Avedon’s subjects are the architects of America’s present, while Wilson’s young people represent its future. A detail that I find especially interesting is the way Wilson portrays his son, Roy, with a “spirit” leaping from his body, flying alongside a peregrine falcon. It’s a hopeful image, but it also feels fragile—a reminder that the next generation inherits both the promise and the baggage of the past.

Tom Jones’s Dear America, which inspired the exhibition’s title, is another standout piece. By overlaying historic postcards of Indigenous people with lyrics from My Country, ’Tis of Thee, Jones forces us to confront the erasure of Native Americans in the national narrative. From my perspective, this piece isn’t just about the past; it’s about the present. It asks us to consider how we continue to marginalize Indigenous voices even as we celebrate American identity.

The final section, on freedom, is perhaps the most provocative. Faith Ringgold’s screenprints of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail and Martha Rosler’s House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home series are stark reminders that freedom has never been evenly distributed in America. What this really suggests is that the fight for liberty is ongoing, messy, and often contradictory. Kara Walker’s cut-paper silhouettes, which expose the traumas of slavery, are a haunting reminder that the past isn’t past—it’s still shaping the present.

As visitors exit the exhibition, they’re met with Robert Indiana’s Liberty ’76, a piece that blurs the lines between 1776 and 1976. It’s a fitting conclusion, because it underscores the idea that America’s story is still being written. Personally, I think this exhibition is more than just a collection of art—it’s a call to action. It challenges us to see America not as a monolith but as a mosaic, made up of countless voices, perspectives, and contradictions.

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just an exhibition about America at 250—it’s an exhibition about America at any age. It’s a reminder that the nation’s strength lies not in its ability to ignore its flaws but in its willingness to confront them. What many people don’t realize is that patriotism doesn’t require blind loyalty; it requires honest reflection. And in that sense, Dear America is one of the most patriotic exhibits I’ve ever seen.