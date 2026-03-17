Dear Abby: Estate Planning Drama - Disinheriting a Son? (2026)

When it comes to family decisions about inheritance and personal relationships, the situation can become surprisingly complex—and often emotionally charged. But here’s where it gets controversial: should a parent exclude their child from their estate because of past actions or behavior? The answer might surprise you, as it involves balancing fairness, compassion, and personal boundaries.

In this heartfelt advice column, a woman shares her difficult experience after her mother’s passing six years ago. Her mother was a manipulative individual who managed to alienate everyone except her grandson—her granddaughter’s son. Before her death, the grandmother promised her grandson a substantial sum of money but ultimately failed to deliver, which left the grandson upset and accusing the woman—who was acting as the estate’s fiduciary—of unjustly withholding his inheritance. As a result, he became estranged, even threatening to cut ties with his own children unless he received what he believed was owed to him.

Despite multiple efforts to reconnect, the son has chosen to distance himself, and the grandmother recognizes that he is an adult capable of making his own decisions. Meanwhile, thanks to her former daughter-in-law, the grandmother maintains contact with her grandsons. She now struggles internally, feeling guilt because she and her husband have decided not to include her son in their own estate plans—cutting him out of financial inheritance due to his misconduct and attempted blackmail.

She asks whether her actions are justified or if she should forgive and forget. The truth is, her feelings of guilt stem from the challenge of balancing justice with compassion. And this is the part most people might miss: setting firm boundaries does not necessarily mean holding onto resentment; it can be a way to protect your peace and integrity.

Dear Abby responds with compassion and clarity, acknowledging how heartbreaking it is that her son has redirected his anger toward her instead of his grandmother. She advises that while forgiveness in one’s heart is important, it shouldn't lead to rewarding harmful behavior through inheritance decisions. Instead, she suggests consulting with an attorney to consider leaving the son’s inheritance in a trust for his children, which ensures his actions do not negatively impact their future.

In a different yet equally urgent situation, a woman confides that her marriage is filled with verbal and financial abuse from her alcoholic spouse, whose drinking has worsened to the point of unemployment. With three children, she recognizes that the chaos and fighting are damaging to her family’s wellbeing. She shares her fears: she’s been out of work for eight years, struggling to find employment, with no resources or safe place to go.

In response, Dear Abby emphasizes the importance of reaching out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which is available at thehotline.org or through their toll-free number, 800-799-7233. While her situation may not involve physical violence, emotional and financial abuse are equally destructive. Abby reassures that change is possible but requires professional help—primarily for her husband to confront his addiction. Meanwhile, she encourages the woman to prioritize her safety and that of her children, recognizing that she cannot ‘save’ her husband or fix his addiction alone.

In the end, these stories remind us that navigating family, trust, and personal wellbeing involves difficult choices. Do you agree or disagree with how these situations are handled? Are there alternative paths or nuances we might overlook? Feel free to share your thoughts and join the conversation about these deeply human challenges.