Deadly Postcode Lottery: Why Cancer Patients in England Are Missing Out on Life-Saving Treatments (2026)

A shocking revelation has come to light, highlighting a critical issue in England's healthcare system. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a 'deadly postcode lottery' that is denying cancer patients access to life-saving treatments. This situation is not only frustrating for medical professionals but also deeply concerning for those battling cancer.

The problem lies in the limited availability of innovative radiotherapy techniques, such as stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) and molecular radiotherapy (MRT), which are known to be effective against various forms of cancer. While these treatments are widely accessible in other countries, patients in England are missing out due to bureaucratic red tape and funding constraints.

The Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) and Radiotherapy UK are calling on the government to address this issue through its upcoming cancer plan. They urge the health secretary, Wes Streeting, to remove the 'bureaucratic hurdles' that NHS England imposes, hindering hospitals from providing these advanced treatments.

And here's where it gets controversial: only half of cancer centers in England can offer surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT), a technology that enhances the accuracy of radiotherapy and reduces long-term organ damage. This is due to the same red tape and lack of funding, with hospitals relying on local charities to cover the £250,000 cost.

Dr. Nicky Thorp, the RCR's vice-president for clinical oncology, emphasizes that cancer specialists are aware of the effectiveness of these treatments, yet some patients are denied access.

Pat Price, chair of Radiotherapy UK and a professor of oncology, adds that the UK's poor cancer survival rates could be improved with these cutting-edge treatments. She highlights the irony of the NHS being a 'national' health service when access to modern radiotherapy depends on one's postcode.

SABR, for instance, is used across the NHS for lung cancer but is limited for other cancers like liver, prostate, and kidney, despite evidence of its effectiveness. This has led to patients seeking private treatment, adding to the financial burden.

Price blames the archaic 'tariff' system, which discourages hospitals from using SABR for cancers other than lung, resulting in limited availability for certain types.

Thorp notes the slow rollout of SABR, emphasizing the need for its wider use based on evidence. Cancer Research UK has also warned about the impact of treatment inequalities, including SABR, on the UK's cancer survival rates.

NHS England acknowledges the issue and states that the upcoming cancer plan will address it, aiming to make novel treatments more accessible.

This situation raises important questions: Should access to life-saving treatments be determined by one's postcode? How can we ensure equal access to innovative cancer treatments across the country? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments; let's spark a conversation and find solutions together.