DC3's Rise to Fame: Mobo Awards Nominee from Northampton Shares His Journey (2026)

Northampton's DC3, a teenage rapper with a unique blend of gospel and secular influences, is making waves in the UK music scene. His nomination for two Mobo Awards, including Best Newcomer and Best Gospel Act, is a testament to his talent and hard work. But what makes his story truly fascinating is the unexpected journey that led him to this moment.

DC3, whose real name is Daniel Chenjerai, started writing music in 2016, but it wasn't until 2020 that he began recording professionally. His track 'I Know' has already garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube alone, which is an impressive feat for any artist, let alone one who is still unsigned.

What makes DC3's story even more intriguing is the influence of his Christian faith on his music. Despite this, he has also been inspired by secular artists like Stormzy, which he previously kept hidden from his family, including his father Pardon, a local pastor. This blend of influences gives his music a unique edge, which has clearly resonated with audiences.

DC3's nomination for the Mobo Awards is a significant achievement, especially considering he is up against established stars like Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, and Central Cee. It's a testament to his talent and the power of his music to connect with people. But what makes this story even more inspiring is the support he has received from his family, who believe he has the potential to achieve even greater things.

In my opinion, DC3's nomination for the Mobo Awards is a reflection of the power of music to transcend boundaries and connect people from different backgrounds. It's a reminder that talent can come from anywhere, and that success is not limited to those who have already signed with a record label. DC3's story is a testament to the power of hard work, creativity, and the ability to stay true to oneself.

As DC3 prepares to attend the Mobo Awards in Manchester, he can take pride in the fact that he has already achieved something extraordinary. His nomination is a recognition of his talent, and a reminder to all aspiring artists that success is within reach if they are willing to work hard and stay true to their vision.