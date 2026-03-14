DC Golf Course Lease Termination: Impact on Free Lessons & Community Programs (2026)

A sudden twist of fate has thrown the future of D.C.'s public golf courses into uncertainty, leaving free golf lessons and vital workforce development programs hanging in the balance. The recent termination of the National Links Trust's lease by the Trump administration has sent ripples of concern through the local golfing community. But what does this mean for the everyday golfer and the programs that make the sport accessible to all? Let's dive in.

With the National Park Service now stepping in to manage East Potomac Golf Links, Rock Creek Park Golf, and Langston Golf Course, questions are swirling. The National Links Trust, a non-profit dedicated to making golf affordable, is left to navigate this unexpected shift. Their mission? To provide accessible and affordable golf options for the community, a goal that includes managing courses and running community programs.

One of the most significant impacts is on community programming. Programs like 'Free Lesson Friday' at East Potomac and Langston, offering free golf clinics for all ages, are now in limbo. The workforce development program, which provides internships and caddie positions at Langston, is also affected.

Aaliyah Shabazz, a student golfer, shared how the National Links Trust has opened doors for her. "I wouldn’t have been presented with that if I never came here to Langston and if National Links Trust wasn’t here to support me,” she said. The 17-year-old, a caddie at Langston, also completed a summer internship through the program, gaining valuable workforce development skills.

Melchior George, a manager at Langston Golf Course, highlighted the program's impact, stating that it helps student-athletes learn about career opportunities within golf. He emphasized the importance of Langston to the community, especially for underserved communities, including African American and Hispanic communities.

Here's where it gets controversial: Langston Golf Course, established in 1939, holds a significant place in history as the second racially desegregated golf course in D.C. Named after John Mercer Langston, the first African American elected to Congress in Virginia, the course has always strived to be a welcoming space.

Damian Cosby, the executive director of the National Links Trust, emphasized the importance of municipal golf facilities as an "on-ramp" for golfers who may not have the means or are new to the game.

But what does the future hold? The sudden change raises critical questions about the accessibility of golf in D.C. and the fate of programs designed to support young people.

What are your thoughts? Do you think the change will impact the community? Share your opinions in the comments below.