DAZN's MLB Gamble: The Future of Regional Sports Networks? (2026)

The future of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) hangs in the balance as DAZN eyes a significant acquisition, with Major League Baseball holding the ultimate say!

It's a high-stakes game of negotiation, and the clock is ticking for Main Street Sports Group, the operator of the FanDuel Sports Network RSNs. There's still a glimmer of hope that DAZN, the well-known streaming giant, might acquire Main Street Sports Group. The crucial factor in determining how realistic this possibility is will be an upcoming meeting between DAZN and Major League Baseball.

According to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal, DAZN, which has been rumored to be interested in buying these RSNs, is slated to have a meeting with MLB next week. This discussion isn't just about the potential sale of Main Street's networks; it's also about DAZN's prospects for bidding on a larger media rights package when MLB's rights become available in 2028.

But here's where it gets potentially tricky... Friend's reporting suggests that DAZN might abandon its pursuit of the Main Street networks if they don't see a genuine opportunity to win in the 2028 bidding process. This comes after previous reports indicated that the nine MLB teams currently partnered with Main Street Sports Group (all of whom have recently opted out of their deals) will permanently sever ties with the RSN operator if a buyer isn't secured by the end of January.

DAZN's apparent interest in a more extensive, long-term agreement with MLB seems like a logical, albeit unsurprising, next step. It would make little financial sense to invest in a struggling RSN business for only a short period. Both MLB and the NBA are widely expected to consolidate their local media rights into comprehensive packages in the near future. If DAZN could leverage its ownership of the Main Street RSNs to gain a strong position in bidding for these broader local packages, then acquiring the RSNs would indeed be a calculated risk worth taking.

And this is the part most people miss... Despite DAZN's interest, teams are reportedly skeptical about the likelihood of the acquisition actually happening, according to Friend. Even if a sale does go through, several teams might still decide to move on from Main Street. For instance, the Cardinals are considered to be "almost 99% certain" to bring the production and distribution of their games in-house, directly with Major League Baseball. Main Street itself seems to believe it can forge new agreements with only six of its current nine MLB partners. Furthermore, three NBA teams have RSN deals with Main Street that are set to expire at the end of the current season.

What do you think? Is DAZN's potential acquisition of these RSNs a smart move for the future of sports broadcasting, or is it a risky gamble that might not pay off? Will MLB teams find new homes for their media rights, and what does this mean for fans trying to watch their favorite games? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!