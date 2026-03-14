David Tennant & Georgia Moffett: Name Change, Love Story, and Family Life (2026)

In a move that’s sure to spark conversations, beloved Scottish actor David Tennant and his wife, Georgia Moffett, have officially changed their last names—together. But here’s where it gets intriguing: while Tennant has been known professionally as 'Tennant' for decades, this marks the first time it’s become his legal surname. And yes, Georgia has joined him, dropping 'Moffett' for 'Tennant' as well. So, what’s the story behind this surprising shift? Let’s dive in.

The Backstory: A Name Change for Clarity

First, a bit of history: David Tennant, born David McDonald, adopted the stage name 'Tennant' at the start of his career to avoid confusion with another actor named David McDonald. As reported by The Independent in 2005, this decision was purely practical—a way to carve out his own identity in the competitive world of acting. Fast forward to today, and the name he’s built his career on is now officially his own.

The Legal Shift: A Family Affair

According to People, the couple’s new shared surname was recently confirmed on a UK government website through the registration of their business, Sandyboy Limited. Legal records also reveal that both David and Georgia underwent verification checks to finalize the change—David on January 5, and Georgia the following day. Georgia’s legal name now includes her middle name, making her Georgia Elizabeth Tennant.

The Relationship: A 'Doctor Who' Love Story

And this is the part most people miss: David and Georgia’s love story began on the set of Doctor Who, where she played his genetically engineered daughter, Jenny, in the 2008 episode The Doctor’s Daughter. Talk about a unique meet-cute! Since marrying in 2011, they’ve built a family of five kids: Ty (23), Olive (14), Wilfred (12), Doris (10), and Birdie (5). Ty, Georgia’s son from a previous relationship, was adopted by David in 2011, further solidifying their blended family.

The Next Generation: Following in Their Footsteps

Here’s where it gets even more heartwarming: their children are already making waves in the entertainment industry. Ty has appeared in War of the Worlds and House of the Dragon Season 1, while Olive has roles in Avoidance, Belfast, and You, Me, and Him—a film her parents also starred in. Clearly, talent runs in the family.

The Controversy: A Symbolic Gesture or a Practical Move?

Now, here’s the question that’s bound to divide opinions: Is this name change a romantic gesture of unity, or a practical decision to streamline their personal and professional lives? Some might argue it’s a beautiful symbol of partnership, while others could see it as a strategic move for their shared business ventures. What do you think? Is this a heartfelt family decision or a calculated career step? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re a die-hard Doctor Who fan or just love a good celebrity story, David and Georgia Tennant’s name change is more than just a legal formality—it’s a testament to their shared journey as partners, parents, and professionals. As they continue to navigate their careers and family life, one thing’s for sure: the Tennant name is here to stay. But the question remains: what does this change mean for their legacy? Share your take below—we’re all ears!