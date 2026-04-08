David Samson: LIV Golf's ‘End’ Due to Losses and Defections (2026)

The future of the LIV Golf league is in question, with a bold statement from David Samson declaring, 'The LIV tour is over.' But is this the end of the road for the controversial golf tour that once seemed poised to revolutionize the sport?

LIV Golf's initial entrance onto the scene was explosive, fueled by seemingly bottomless funds and the allure of breaking free from PGA Tour constraints. However, the honeymoon phase has ended, and the reality is setting in. The PGA Tour has addressed its player equity concerns, and the proposed merger between the two tours seems dead on arrival. LIV's viewership numbers are abysmal, and the defections have begun. Notable golfers who once left the PGA Tour are now returning, with more potentially following suit.

LIV Golf's financial losses are staggering, totaling $5 billion according to reports. While this might seem insignificant compared to the Saudi Public Investment Fund's (PIF) nearly $1 trillion worth, it's still a substantial amount. Samson, a media personality, believes that the league's backers are starting to realize that this investment may not yield the desired returns.

But here's where it gets controversial: LIV Golf's backers, the Saudi PIF, have been accused of attempting to 'launder' their money through this venture. Samson suggests that they initially wanted to emulate the PGA Tour and other American and global companies but are now facing the harsh reality of their investment. With expenses far outweighing revenue, the backers might be questioning their strategy. And as players like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed jump ship, the tour's future looks increasingly uncertain.

LIV Golf's fate now hangs in the balance. With stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm approaching contract decisions, the league must offer competitive deals to retain its top talent. But what happens when the well of elite golfers runs dry? Will the tour survive, or will it fade into obscurity?

The story of LIV Golf is a cautionary tale of ambition, money, and the complexities of the sports industry. It begs the question: In the world of professional golf, is there room for more than one dominant tour? Share your thoughts in the comments below!