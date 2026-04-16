David Pollack Blasts NCAA Over Tampering: 'You Screwed College Football!' (2026)

College football's tampering issue has reached a boiling point, and David Pollack is leading the charge against the NCAA's lack of action. In a passionate episode of his show, Pollack called out the rampant tampering problem, especially in the context of the transfer portal. He boldly stated, "If the NCAA won't take a stand against tampering, they've ruined the sports we cherish."

Pollack's frustration is understandable. He believes the NCAA's inaction has given everyone a green light to engage in tampering, undermining the integrity of college football. "You've screwed college football, NCAA!" he exclaimed. "By failing to draw a line, you've allowed anyone to purge rosters at will. It's unhealthy and detrimental to our game."

The recent Clemson-Ole Miss tampering case involving linebacker Luke Ferrelli is a prime example. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney accused Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding of directly texting Ferrelli while he was enrolled at Clemson and taking classes. Ferrelli had already signed financial aid agreements and was participating in football activities before re-entering the portal and committing to Ole Miss.

Pollack believes the Ferrelli case is a clear instance of adult tampering, not the kid's fault. "He was in class, enrolled at Clemson, and then another university tampers with him. It's the adults who need to face consequences, not the kids," Pollack emphasized.

But here's where it gets controversial: Pollack went as far as saying, "If the NCAA doesn't take action on this Ole Miss case, I'm done with them. It's just bull crap."

What do you think? Should the NCAA step up and enforce tampering rules more strictly? Or is this an overreaction to a complex issue? Let's discuss in the comments!