David Perron Returns: Red Wings Acquire Perron for Conditional 2026 Fourth Round Pick (2026)

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- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7092210/2026/03/05/david-perron-nhl-trade-deadline-ottawa-senators-detroit-red-wings/
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