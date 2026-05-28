David Perron Returns: Red Wings Acquire Perron for Conditional 2026 Fourth Round Pick (2026)

David Perron's Return to Detroit: A Strategic Move for Both Teams

David Perron Returns: Red Wings Acquire Perron for Conditional 2026 Fourth Round Pick (2026)

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