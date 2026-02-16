David Peralta's Legacy: A Look Back at His 11-Year MLB Career (2026)

David Peralta, a former Arizona Diamondbacks player, retires after an illustrious 11-year career. The 38-year-old Venezuelan native, known for his exceptional skills, has announced his retirement, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Peralta's journey began with the Diamondbacks in 2014, where he made his major league debut and quickly made a name for himself. In 2015, he led the majors with 10 triples, hitting an impressive .312. His talent was further recognized with a Silver Slugger award in 2018, where he hit .293 with 30 homers and 87 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. The following season, he added a Gold Glove to his collection.

Peralta's career took him to different teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres, where he continued to excel. In 2024, he hit .267 in 91 games with the Padres, and the previous year, he hit .259 for the Dodgers. Despite his success, Peralta decided to hang up his cleats, leaving a legacy that will be remembered by fans and fellow players alike.

Peralta's retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in baseball history, leaving a void that will be challenging to fill. His impact on the sport and his contributions to the Diamondbacks and other teams will forever be cherished by baseball enthusiasts.