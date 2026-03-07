David Moyes on Harrison Armstrong, James Garner, and Beto's Future | Everton Transfer News (2026)

In a recent discussion, Everton's manager David Moyes opened up about the current situations of players Harrison Armstrong, James Garner, and Beto as the team prepares for their upcoming match against Leeds United.

Moyes is grappling with the decision of whether to return Harrison Armstrong back on loan to Preston North End before the winter transfer window closes. Armstrong, who celebrated his 19th birthday this past Monday, initially joined Preston on a season-long loan during the summer transfer deadline. However, due to a selection crisis within the team, he was recalled early by Everton on New Year’s Day.

Since rejoining, the young midfielder has demonstrated impressive form, starting in Everton's last three matches. Despite his positive performances, Preston's manager Paul Heckingbottom expressed his expectation that Armstrong would return to Deepdale before the transfer window closes, especially following a disappointing 3-0 loss to Hull City in the Championship.

During a press conference held to preview the match against Leeds United at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Moyes praised Armstrong’s recent contributions, stating: "He had his best game for us at Aston Villa, that’s for sure and stepped up. I think like any player, whether it be an overseas player or a young player, it sometimes takes you a few games to get used to the Premier League.

Harrison has done a brilliant job since he came in. I still would like to give him back to Preston if it’s right, but if I can’t and I need him here, I’ll more than do that. I’ve got to make sure that I get him games. I don’t want him sitting on the bench. If I’d have thought I’d have him sitting on the bench all the time then I would probably send him back."

In addition to discussing Armstrong, Moyes has been vocal about James Garner’s potential for a call-up to the England national team. The 62-year-old manager was recently seen conversing with England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, after Everton secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Aston Villa. When asked what they discussed, Moyes humorously remarked, "I told Thomas [Tuchel] that James was Scottish really and I would be surprised if he could play for England! His name sounds Scottish, so that was it. No, we just had a chat about a few things. He’s been at a couple of games that we’ve won narrowly, so he’s a wee bit of our club mascot at the moment!"

Reports have surfaced indicating that negotiations are progressing for Garner, whose current contract includes an option for extension and is set to expire this summer. In response to inquiries about these developments, Moyes simply stated: "Things are moving on."

Meanwhile, Moyes also addressed rumors surrounding striker Beto, who is reportedly being pursued by Turkish club Fenerbahce. He stated, "I know nothing about it at the moment, no. We wouldn’t [be prepared to let him go] because we’ve not got enough [strikers]."

The upcoming days will be crucial as decisions regarding these players unfold, potentially impacting the team's strategy and performance in the league.