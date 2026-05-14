David Lloyd Gym Proposal: Wirral Waters Development and Mersey Tunnels Concerns (2026)

The proposed construction of a new David Lloyd gym has sparked debate, with concerns raised about its potential impact on the Mersey Tunnels. The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has voiced objections, citing the possibility of drainage issues affecting the tunnels. The gym's location on the former Bidston Dock site, adjacent to Wallasey Bridge Road, has raised questions about flood risks and the need for effective drainage solutions.

David Lloyd Leisure, a prominent European health and fitness company, submitted plans to the Wirral Council in April 2025. The proposed facility would offer a range of amenities, including tennis courts, swimming pools, a sports hall, a gym, a children's play area, and a café. However, the primary concern revolves around the gym's potential impact on the Mersey Tunnels, which are a vital transportation link in the region.

The Wirral Wildlife Trust has also expressed reservations, requesting further information on botanical, invertebrate, and reptile surveys. Despite these objections, the development has received support from various organizations, including the local flood authority, the Environment Agency, Natural England, United Utilities, and highways. The council's report highlights the positive health benefits the gym could bring to the community and emphasizes the need to offset any nature loss with investment in other areas.

The key issue lies in addressing the potential drainage challenges and ensuring that the gym's construction does not compromise the integrity of the Mersey Tunnels. The council's recommendation to approve the application with conditions aims to balance the benefits of the gym with the need for effective flood management and environmental considerations. As the plans progress through the planning meeting on January 29, the community awaits a decision that will shape the future of this controversial development.