David Letterman Slams CBS Leadership: A Scathing Critique of Network's Downfall (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, the legendary comedian and former host of CBS's Late Show, David Letterman, unleashed a tirade against the network's current management. He accused them of destroying the network's once-revered news integrity and tarnishing its legacy. Letterman's anger was palpable as he lamented the shift in CBS's political stance, claiming it has led to the decline of reliable voices in late-night television.

But here's where it gets controversial: Letterman specifically called out CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss and Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, labeling them 'idiots' for their alleged mismanagement. He believes they have ruined the network's reputation, which was once synonymous with the iconic Edward R. Murrow's wartime broadcasts. Letterman's words were harsh: '...the integrity of CBS News has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots.'

Letterman also defended fellow late-night hosts, particularly Jimmy Kimmel, who has been accused of politicizing his show. He argued that Kimmel's criticism is directed at the president's behavior, not at any political party. Letterman praised Kimmel for holding powerful figures accountable, saying, 'Jimmy Kimmel single-handedly brought network owners to their knees.'

As CBS faces backlash for its perceived rightward tilt and support for former President Donald Trump, Letterman's comments have ignited a discussion about the role of media ownership and its influence on news integrity. And this is the part most people miss: Is Letterman's criticism justified, or is it an overreaction? Are the network's leaders truly 'idiots,' or is there more to the story?

