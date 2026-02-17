David Fry Injury Update: Return to Defense in 2026? (2026)

David Fry's Return to the Field: A Boost for the Cleveland Guardians

'David Fry is set to make a comeback in 2026, ready to take on the defense.' But here's where it gets exciting: Fry's return isn't just about his catching skills. With more time to recover from his UCL surgery, he's poised to resume playing defense, adding a whole new dynamic to the team's strategy.

Fry's journey to recovery has been a challenging one. In 2025, an elbow injury limited his role to designated hitter and pinch hitting. But the good news is, he's on the mend. After undergoing surgery to repair nasal fractures, Fry is now ready to get back on the field. And the best part? His ability to hit left-handed pitchers is a game-changer. With a .996 OPS against southpaws in 2024, Fry's return could significantly boost the Guardians' performance against left-handers, who ranked 27th (.647 OPS) against left-handers in 2025.

So, get ready for Fry's comeback! His return to the field will not only strengthen the team's defense but also provide a much-needed boost to their offensive game. And this is the part most people miss: Fry's versatility and skill set could be the key to the Guardians' success in the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more updates on Fry's progress and the Guardians' strategy as they gear up for the 2026 season.

Win Your League With RotoWire!

Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools

Sign Up Now (https://www.rotowire.com/subscribe/)