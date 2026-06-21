David Coulthard's Advice for McLaren: Keep Engineers Out of Driver Rivalries (2026)

Get ready for a heated debate, folks! The rivalry between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris has sparked a fascinating discussion, and David Coulthard, a former McLaren champion, has some strong opinions.

In the world of Formula 1, where every decision can impact the outcome of a race, Coulthard believes there's one crucial change McLaren should make in handling this intense teammate rivalry.

The Battle for Supremacy

Norris emerged victorious in the 2025 F1 season, but the margin between him and Piastri was razor-thin. With McLaren's 'papaya rules' and the drivers' amicable personalities, a harmonious relationship prevailed, even as they became championship rivals.

A Controversial Approach?

McLaren's decision to avoid team orders and let the drivers race freely, guided by internal fairness rules, led to shared victories and points. But here's where it gets controversial: this hands-off approach almost cost them the title as Max Verstappen and Red Bull gained momentum in the second half of the season.

McLaren occasionally intervened with instructions like holding position during risky moments, such as Piastri's move on Norris in tricky Australian conditions. Despite fan complaints about perceived favoritism, Piastri himself denied any bias.

Coulthard's Take

With McLaren aiming to continue its winning streak in 2026, Coulthard, a multiple Grand Prix winner, has a unique perspective. He believes the bond between driver and engineer is sacrosanct and should remain unbreakable.

"I liken it to being in the trenches together," Coulthard explains. "You need to know you're fighting side by side, not hiding behind each other."

He suggests that 'move over' or 'don't race' instructions should come from the team principal or sporting director, not the race engineer. This ensures the driver's trust in their engineer to fight for their best interests.

Coulthard confirms this was the practice during his time with McLaren, citing his trust in engineer Dave Ryan over his own engineer.

A Winning Culture

Aside from this criticism, Coulthard is thrilled with how McLaren has managed the battle between its drivers, providing equal opportunities for individual glory. He praises McLaren's attitude of seeking the best drivers and managing their dynamics.

"I believe they're giving equal opportunity in terms of machinery," he adds, crediting Zak Brown, Andrea Stella, and the entire McLaren team for rebuilding a winning culture.

So, what do you think? Should McLaren change its approach, or is this hands-off strategy the key to their success? Let us know in the comments!