David Benavidez's Team Accuses Jai Opetaia's Camp of Avoiding Fight Negotiations - Full Story (2026)

The Elusive Fight: Benavidez vs. Opetaia

The world of boxing is abuzz with the recent triumph of David Benavidez, who solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the ring. With a dominant performance, he claimed the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world titles, leaving fans eager for his next move.

Personally, I find Benavidez's journey fascinating. After becoming a three-division world champion, he's at a crossroads. Should he stay at cruiserweight, move down to light-heavyweight, or even consider a heavyweight challenge? This is where the intrigue begins.

One potential matchup that has the boxing community talking is a bout against Jai Opetaia, the two-time IBF world champion. Opetaia, a formidable opponent, has been vocal about his desire to face Benavidez, but here's where the plot thickens.

In a recent interview, Benavidez's father and trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr., revealed a curious situation. He claims that despite Opetaia's public statements, his team is not responding to their calls. This raises questions about the dynamics behind the scenes in the boxing world.

What many people don't realize is that these negotiations are often complex and filled with strategic maneuvers. In my opinion, Opetaia's team might be playing a waiting game, assessing the risks and rewards of such a high-profile fight. They could be concerned about Benavidez's undeniable skill and power, which is understandable given his recent performance.

A detail that I find intriguing is the mention of Opetaia's potential shot at the WBC cruiserweight world champion, Noel Mikaelian. This suggests that Opetaia's team might be exploring alternative paths to the undisputed title, perhaps considering Benavidez a riskier proposition.

If you take a step back and analyze the situation, it highlights the intricate dance between fighters, their teams, and the pursuit of legacy-defining fights. In this case, Benavidez's camp is eager, while Opetaia's seems more cautious.

From my perspective, this scenario is a perfect example of the business side of boxing, where negotiations and strategy can be just as intense as the fights themselves. It leaves us wondering: will this highly anticipated matchup ever materialize?

The Bigger Picture

This situation also brings to light the broader challenges in the boxing world. Fighters often have to navigate complex politics and negotiations to secure the fights they desire. It's a game of strategy, where timing and tactics play a significant role.

In the case of Benavidez vs. Opetaia, the fans are left in anticipation, wondering if these two boxing giants will ever collide in the ring. Personally, I believe this matchup would be a true test of skill and strategy, and I can't help but hope that the teams find common ground to make it happen.

Final Thoughts

The world of boxing is filled with these intriguing narratives, where the action outside the ring can be just as captivating as the punches thrown within it. As an analyst, I find myself drawn to these behind-the-scenes stories, which often reveal the human side of this brutal sport.

So, will Benavidez and Opetaia ever face each other? Only time will tell, but the anticipation and speculation are what keep the boxing world spinning.