David Beckham's IM8 Pro Supplement: Elevating Your Health and Performance (2026)

David Beckham's IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials supplement is taking a giant leap forward with its PRO version. This new iteration is a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of nutritional science, aiming to deliver unparalleled clinical-grade potency and superior bioavailability. But here's where it gets controversial: the PRO version isn't just an upgrade; it's a complete overhaul, incorporating a new cognitive support ingredient and addressing some of the most common absorption challenges.

'When we launched Daily Ultimate Essentials, we set out to create the most comprehensive daily health formula on the market,' said Danny Yeung, chief executive officer and co-founder of Prenetics, IM8's parent company. 'With PRO, we're raising that bar again.'

Current IM8 subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the PRO formula, which will maintain the same price for both new and existing customers. This move is a bold statement of confidence in the product's efficacy and value.

Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations. It is now sold in more than 30 countries. 'Health and wellness have always been a priority for me, both on and off the field,' Beckham said. 'We wanted to create something that helps people to feel their best every day—and with IM8, we’ve done that.'

The PRO version revises therapeutic doses, addresses absorption and uptake challenges, and targets 'felt' benefits like mental clarity, while also continuing to support endpoints like energy, enhanced recovery, and joint, bone, and heart health. The addition of saffron extract to the formula targets both cognition and mood as a new essential dimension.

'The PRO formulation isn’t just an update; it’s an evolution,' said Dr. Dawn Mussallem, chief medical officer at Fountain Life, integrative oncologist at Mayo Clinic and IM8 Scientific Advisory Board Member. 'By upgrading to bioactive forms like P5P and significantly increasing key dosages like B12, MSM and Vitamin D, we are delivering a level of cellular support that is rarely seen in a single product. This is clinical-grade nutrition, optimized for real-world performance.'

As part of the evolution, Prenetics is introducing two new flavors—Mango + Passionfruit and Lemon + Orange—expanding the range to satisfy growing consumer demand for variety. 'We have not seen flavor fatigue with our original Acai Mixed berries flavor, but very similarly to our upgraded formulation, we constantly want to be innovating and give our consumers more options,' Yeung said. 'So, with the two new flavors of mango passionfruit and orange lemon-line, we feel we now have flavor profiles that can meet the needs of most consumers around the world.'

Looking ahead, IM8 plans to conduct additional clinical trials on both its Daily Ultimate Essentials and Daily Ultimate Longevity products in the coming year, including one in collaboration with Dr. Mussallem at the Mayo Clinic. Yeung also previewed that the brand is exploring several new product SKUs to add to its portfolio.

'The Daily Ultimate Essentials ‘Pro’ version represents customer feedback and also the latest in clinical science, moving towards higher clinical potency and targeted efficacy,' Yeung said. 'This is definitely what we consider a huge upgrade and evolution, providing our valued customers more for the same price.'

The upgraded version includes several key enhancements, such as: