David Beckham's IM8 Pro Supplement: Elevating Your Health and Performance (2026)

David Beckham's IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials supplement is taking a giant leap forward with its PRO version. This new iteration is a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of nutritional science, aiming to deliver unparalleled clinical-grade potency and superior bioavailability. But here's where it gets controversial: the PRO version isn't just an upgrade; it's a complete overhaul, incorporating a new cognitive support ingredient and addressing some of the most common absorption challenges.
'When we launched Daily Ultimate Essentials, we set out to create the most comprehensive daily health formula on the market,' said Danny Yeung, chief executive officer and co-founder of Prenetics, IM8's parent company. 'With PRO, we're raising that bar again.'
Current IM8 subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the PRO formula, which will maintain the same price for both new and existing customers. This move is a bold statement of confidence in the product's efficacy and value.
Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations. It is now sold in more than 30 countries. 'Health and wellness have always been a priority for me, both on and off the field,' Beckham said. 'We wanted to create something that helps people to feel their best every day—and with IM8, we’ve done that.'
The PRO version revises therapeutic doses, addresses absorption and uptake challenges, and targets 'felt' benefits like mental clarity, while also continuing to support endpoints like energy, enhanced recovery, and joint, bone, and heart health. The addition of saffron extract to the formula targets both cognition and mood as a new essential dimension.
'The PRO formulation isn’t just an update; it’s an evolution,' said Dr. Dawn Mussallem, chief medical officer at Fountain Life, integrative oncologist at Mayo Clinic and IM8 Scientific Advisory Board Member. 'By upgrading to bioactive forms like P5P and significantly increasing key dosages like B12, MSM and Vitamin D, we are delivering a level of cellular support that is rarely seen in a single product. This is clinical-grade nutrition, optimized for real-world performance.'
As part of the evolution, Prenetics is introducing two new flavors—Mango + Passionfruit and Lemon + Orange—expanding the range to satisfy growing consumer demand for variety. 'We have not seen flavor fatigue with our original Acai Mixed berries flavor, but very similarly to our upgraded formulation, we constantly want to be innovating and give our consumers more options,' Yeung said. 'So, with the two new flavors of mango passionfruit and orange lemon-line, we feel we now have flavor profiles that can meet the needs of most consumers around the world.'
Looking ahead, IM8 plans to conduct additional clinical trials on both its Daily Ultimate Essentials and Daily Ultimate Longevity products in the coming year, including one in collaboration with Dr. Mussallem at the Mayo Clinic. Yeung also previewed that the brand is exploring several new product SKUs to add to its portfolio.
'The Daily Ultimate Essentials ‘Pro’ version represents customer feedback and also the latest in clinical science, moving towards higher clinical potency and targeted efficacy,' Yeung said. 'This is definitely what we consider a huge upgrade and evolution, providing our valued customers more for the same price.'
The upgraded version includes several key enhancements, such as:
Joint Support – MSM: Increased from 1,000 mg to 1,500 mg (+50%). '1,500 mg is the gold standard clinical dosage used in the majority of successful osteoarthritis and joint pain studies, and we now crossed the threshold from a 'supportive' dose to a 'therapeutic' dose—the difference between background maintenance and something users can actually feel in terms of reduced stiffness and better mobility.'
Energy - Vitamin B12: Increased by 733% from 24 to 200 mcg. 'We ensure that even if you have absorption challenges, enough B12 reaches your cells to support sustained physical energy without the crash, red blood cell formation, and nervous system health. We also use Methylcobalamin, which is the bioactive, 'ready to use' form, instead of the standard, cheaper Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), which requires multiple conversion steps in the liver before your body can use it.'
Cognitive + Mood: Added 30 mg Saffron Flower Extract. 'Saffron offers bioactive compounds (crocin and safranal) that directly modulate serotonin and dopamine, the neurotransmitters that govern mood stability, focus, and emotional resilience. It’s a more targeted, 'felt' benefit for mental clarity.'
Enhanced recovery: Increased essential aminos from 1,165 mg to 1,580 mg. 'The increase allows for a more robust profile of BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids) and L-Glutamine. This higher load means sufficient free-form amino acids hit the bloodstream immediately after ingestion to signal repair processes, rather than just serving as general caloric fuel.'
Bone + Heart Health: Vitamin K2 more than doubled from 45 mcg to 100 mcg. 'It’s essential for directing calcium to the bones and teeth while preventing its deposition in soft tissues like arteries. The increased dosage is now in the clinically validated range shown to improve bone density and cardiovascular health. This is particularly important given the high levels of Vitamin D and Calcium in the formula—K2 makes sure these nutrients are used properly by the body.'
Bioavailability activation: Upgraded to Pyridoxal 5-Phosphate (P5P) Vitamin B6 and Riboflavin-5-Phosphate (R5P). 'These are the 'active' forms that your cells can use immediately. This means better absorption and better results, especially for those with common genetic variations (like MTHFR) that affect nutrient conversion.'