Dave Rennie Named All Blacks Head Coach: What to Expect for 2027 Rugby World Cup (2026)

Rugby's Future Shines Bright: Dave Rennie Takes the reins of the All Blacks

The All Blacks have found their new head coach, and it's Dave Rennie! The announcement came just before midday on Wednesday, marking the end of a nearly 50-day search following the departure of Scott Robertson. With a two-year contract in hand, Rennie is set to lead the iconic New Zealand team through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with an immediate focus on the Nations Championship and the rivalry tour.

The 62-year-old coach brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously led the Wallabies and the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles. His success with the Chiefs began in 2012, and he followed it up by guiding the New Zealand U20 team to three consecutive world titles, starting in 2008. Since 2023, Rennie has been at the helm of the Kobe Steelers in Japan's Rugby League One, a role he will continue for the rest of the season before heading back to New Zealand.

The appointment panel, which included former All Blacks players Dane Coles and Keven Mealamu, as well as NZR executives and high-performance experts, chose Rennie over Jamie Joseph, the former Japan head coach. The panel's thorough process, described as the most comprehensive in All Blacks history, aimed to find the perfect coach for the team's challenging and exciting two-season journey ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Despite the excitement, there's a twist! Rennie becomes the first All Blacks coach with Pasifika heritage, joining the ranks of coaching royalty. His appointment comes with the weight of expectations, especially given Scott Robertson's impressive 74% win rate and the unprecedented nature of his sacking. Rennie's clear vision for the team and his understanding of the All Blacks' role in shaping New Zealand's identity make him a strong choice for the job.

As Rennie steps into this demanding role, the future of Scott Robertson's coaching staff remains uncertain. Rennie and New Zealand Rugby will address these positions in the coming weeks, ensuring a smooth transition and a united front as they prepare for the upcoming challenges.