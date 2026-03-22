Dave Mustaine on Megadeth's Farewell Tour: Why It's Different from Others (2026)

Get ready for a controversial take on the music industry! Dave Mustaine, the legendary frontman of MEGADETH, has some strong opinions about those farewell tours that never seem to end. In a recent interview, he boldly stated that MEGADETH won't be following in the footsteps of other veteran bands who announce their final tours but then continue to perform years later.

Mustaine's stance is clear: "I don't think so. You see the rumors and talk surrounding bands like that. They never stick to their word and follow through with their farewells."

But here's where it gets interesting. MEGADETH, despite not planning any new studio albums, hasn't ruled out the possibility of a live album to document their final tour. Mustaine hints at the potential for a live album, saying, "It all depends on how the statements are crafted. We're done with studio albums, but a live album at the end? It certainly looks that way."

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As for Mustaine's future plans, he's not quite ready to hang up his guitar just yet. He shared, "I can't conceive of an end right now. I don't think there will be a morning after. We're always going to be MEGADETH, brothers, and best friends, creating fun music for bassists, guitarists, and drummers."

And this is the part most people miss: Mustaine's decision to call it quits is deeply personal. He revealed that his hands, plagued by Dupuytren's contracture and severe arthritis, are what led him to this point. Mustaine explained, "My hands were letting me down, and there were other health issues too. I always said I'd consider winding down when I couldn't give 100% every night."

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Mustaine's farewell tour, aptly named "This Was Our Life," will officially kick off in 2026, supporting their final, self-titled album. When asked why now, Mustaine cited his physical limitations, saying, "It's been a long time coming. My hands and neck have been causing issues."

Mustaine continued, "I didn't mean to set the ball rolling. I was just having a conversation, but it led to me talking to the band, my family, and praying on it. The answer was clear: finish the record and then decide."

Mustaine's farewell tour is set to last several years, and he's not shying away from the emotional aspect of saying goodbye to fans. He shared, "I'm not caught up in longevity. I have to remember that people live and die. I need to take care of myself."

MEGADETH's final album, "Megadeth," will be released on January 23, 2026, and Mustaine has expressed gratitude for the band's impact on the music world. He said, "Most musicians don't get to go out on their own terms. I've traveled the world, made millions of fans, and now it's time to say goodbye."

For their final album, MEGADETH has once again collaborated with producer Chris Rakestraw, who worked on their previous two LPs. The current lineup includes guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, who joined two years ago, replacing Kiko Loureiro. Mäntysaari, a Finnish musician, has been a member of WINTERSUN and SMACKBOUND.

So, what do you think? Is Mustaine's stance on farewell tours valid, or is there room for discussion? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Dave Mustaine on Megadeth's Farewell Tour: Why It's Different from Others (2026)

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