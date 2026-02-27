Dave Allen's Bold Prediction: Murtazaliev vs Kelly - Who Will Reign Supreme? (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with anticipation as Dave Allen, a renowned boxing analyst, makes a bold prediction about the upcoming bout between Josh Kelly and Bakhram Murtazaliev. Allen's prediction is a controversial one, leaving many in the sport questioning his judgment. But here's where it gets interesting: Allen believes that Murtazaliev, the IBF super-welterweight champion, will dominate Kelly in their upcoming clash at the Newcastle Arena. Allen's confidence in Murtazaliev's victory is rooted in the champion's fearsome knockout skills and his ability to end fights early. Murtazaliev's recent third-round stoppage victory over Tim Tszyu is a testament to his destructive power. However, Kelly, a 31-year-old from Sunderland, has a chance to upset the odds. Kelly's only professional defeat came against David Avanesyan in 2021, where he lacked experience and folded under pressure. Since then, Kelly has claimed notable points victories over Troy Williamson and Ishmael Davis, both at the domestic level. Allen acknowledges Kelly's potential but believes that Murtazaliev's power and size will prove too much for him to handle. Allen's prediction is a controversial one, and it sparks an important discussion: Can Kelly's relaxed style and seek-and-destroy approach be enough to overcome Murtazaliev's formidable skills? The boxing community is divided, and the question remains: Who will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated bout?