Dating App Rejection: Protecting Your Self-Esteem | Prof. Megan Willis (2026)

Rejection on dating apps can be a challenging and emotionally draining experience. In this episode, Associate Professor Megan Willis, an expert in psychology, offers valuable insights into how dating app culture impacts self-esteem and why certain behaviors can be so hurtful. She also provides practical strategies to help you navigate the world of online dating without letting rejection define your self-worth.

In this episode, you'll learn:
- The psychological impact of dating app rejection and how it can affect your self-esteem.
- Why behaviors like ghosting and silence can be particularly damaging.
- Practical tips to manage your expectations and emotions when using dating apps.
- Strategies to maintain a healthy perspective and keep swiping from becoming a measure of your self-worth.

Join Associate Professor Megan Willis as she shares her expertise on handling rejection and provides guidance on how to approach dating apps with a positive mindset. Whether you're new to the dating app scene or have been struggling with the impact of rejection, this episode will offer valuable insights and practical advice to help you navigate the world of online dating with confidence and resilience.

