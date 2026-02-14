Datavault AI's Premarket Surge: What's Driving the DVLT Stock Jump? (2026)

The financial world is buzzing with the latest news from Datavault AI Inc., sending shockwaves through the premarket trading scene. But what's all the fuss about?

Datavault's stock surged a staggering 23% in premarket trading, capturing the attention of investors and traders alike. This dramatic rise comes on the heels of a turbulent week for the microcap company, leaving many curious about the catalyst behind this sudden surge.

And here's where it gets interesting: the focus is on a critical date, January 7, which is tied to two significant shareholder distributions. Investors are eagerly awaiting this date, as it will determine their eligibility for a unique dividend.

Datavault, listed on the Nasdaq, has proposed a warrant dividend and a separate token distribution, both with a January 7 record date. But what does this mean for investors? Well, a warrant is like a special ticket that allows holders to buy shares at a fixed price in the future. Datavault is keeping investors on their toes by not yet setting the distribution date for these warrants, creating a sense of anticipation.

On December 29, Datavault announced its plan to distribute warrants as a special dividend to eligible holders. The catch? It's a one-for-60 ratio, rounded up, and the warrants will likely cost $5 each, lasting only a year from the distribution date. But there's a twist! Datavault has added an unusual condition: to exercise these warrants, holders must also own at least one Dream Bowl Meme Coin II token in a Datavault digital wallet, which the company will verify.

But wait, there's more! Datavault also announced a dividend of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens to eligible equity holders, again using the January 7 record date. This two-pronged approach has investors intrigued, especially with the requirement to open a digital wallet to receive the tokens.

Adding fuel to the fire, ownership disclosures revealed that Scilex Holding Company, a top holder, still owns a substantial 42.6% of Datavault shares, despite recent sales. Scilex sold over 20 million shares at prices between $0.54 and $0.75, yet still maintains a significant stake in the company. This news has traders closely monitoring the tape.

But here's where it gets controversial: Scilex's non-recourse loan and share pledge arrangement with The St. James Bank & Trust Company Ltd. has raised some eyebrows. With an increased principal amount of $100 million and 85.8 million pledged Datavault shares, some are wondering about the implications for the company's future.

As if that wasn't enough, Datavault's stock has been on a rollercoaster ride, closing sharply up on December 31 with a trading volume of 220.8 million shares. And with CES 2026 in Las Vegas on the horizon, where Datavault will showcase its WiSA and other cutting-edge technologies, the company is poised for an exciting start to the year.

So, will Datavault's stock continue its upward trajectory? And what impact will the warrant dividend and token distribution have on investors? The financial world is watching with bated breath as this story unfolds. What do you think the future holds for Datavault AI Inc.? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

