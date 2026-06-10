Darth Plagueis Revealed: Star Wars Inspired by Lord of the Rings! (2026)

The Star Wars franchise just dropped a bombshell, and it's all thanks to a little inspiration from Middle-earth! In a recent revelation, it was disclosed that the introduction of the enigmatic Darth Plagueis in the 2024 Disney+ series The Acolyte was influenced by none other than The Lord of the Rings. But how so?

For years, fans have been captivated by the mysterious figure of Darth Plagueis, a character briefly but significantly mentioned in Revenge of the Sith. When the time came to bring Plagueis to life in The Acolyte, the creators wanted to ensure a memorable debut. And they achieved this by drawing from the iconic portrayal of Gollum in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Leslye Headland, the series creator, explains, "I wanted to capture the essence of Gollum's introduction, where you get a glimpse of the character's distinct features without revealing too much." Just like Gollum, Plagueis is initially seen in the shadows, with only a few distinctive features visible, building a sense of intrigue and mystery. This clever homage to The Lord of the Rings adds an extra layer of excitement for fans of both franchises.

The visual effects team, led by Julian Foddy, also played a crucial role in crafting Plagueis' appearance. They meticulously studied the Muun characters from various Star Wars media to ensure consistency. Foddy reveals, "We wanted to design shots that hinted at the character's identity without giving it all away." This subtle approach allowed casual viewers to potentially miss the reference, while dedicated fans would appreciate the nod to the extended Star Wars lore.

While the future of Darth Plagueis' story in the Star Wars universe is uncertain, his introduction in The Acolyte was a masterclass in inter-franchise inspiration. And it leaves fans wondering: what other surprises and references might be hidden within the Star Wars galaxy? Only time, and perhaps some eagle-eyed fans, will tell.

For more behind-the-scenes secrets and insights, be sure to check out The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte by Kristin Baver, now available for purchase. And let us know in the comments: what are your thoughts on this unexpected connection between two iconic franchises? Is it a brilliant homage or a controversial crossover?