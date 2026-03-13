Darth Maul Returns! New Star Wars Series 'Maul: Shadow Lord' Trailer Breakdown & Release Date (2026)

Get ready for an epic return as the iconic Darth Maul steps back into the spotlight! A legendary villain's journey continues in a highly anticipated Disney+ series.

The Dark Side's Rising:
In 1999, Darth Maul made his menacing debut in 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace,' leaving an indelible mark on the franchise. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback in a brand-new animated series on Disney+. Ray Park brought the character to life in live-action, and while he reprised the role briefly in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' Sam Witwer took over the voice acting in 'The Clone Wars' and 'Rebels.'

A New Series Unveiled:
At last year's Star Wars Celebration, Disney announced 'Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord,' an animated series set one year after 'The Clone Wars.' Collider's exclusive preview reveals a captivating image of Maul igniting his signature red lightsaber. The series will explore the events before 'Rebels,' adding another chapter to the Star Wars saga.

Controversy and Casting:
The series has already sparked intrigue with its casting choices. Wagner Moura, fresh from his Oscar-nominated performance in 'The Secret Agent,' joins the cast as Brandon Lawson. But here's where it gets controversial—Moura is also known for his work in Ridley Scott's Apple TV series, 'Dope Thief,' which has divided audiences. Is this a brilliant casting choice or a risky move? You decide!

The Star Wars Universe Expands:
As fans gear up for 'Maul: Shadow Lord,' they can also look forward to two upcoming Star Wars movies. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' will hit theaters on May 22, starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. And in 2027, Lucasfilm will release 'Starfighter,' directed by Shawn Levy, featuring Ryan Gosling in the lead role alongside Mia Goth, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams.

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates from Collider's preview event, and get ready for an exciting journey into the Star Wars universe. But the question remains—will Maul's return live up to the hype? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

