Darryl Strawberry Thinks Pete Alonso Will 'Regret' Leaving Mets for Orioles (2026)

Pete Alonso’s decision to leave the Mets for the Orioles has left baseball legend Darryl Strawberry utterly baffled—and he’s not holding back his thoughts. ‘Pete will regret this,’ Strawberry boldly declared, his words echoing with the weight of experience. But here’s where it gets controversial: is Strawberry’s perspective rooted in nostalgia, or does he have a point about the long-term impact of such a move? Let’s dive in.

Speaking at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Strawberry expressed his shock over Alonso’s departure from New York. ‘I just don’t understand why he’d leave,’ Strawberry said, his tone a mix of disbelief and disappointment. ‘Pete had the chance to become an all-time Mets great. He could’ve shattered every offensive record this organization holds. But sometimes, when you don’t see the bigger picture, you make decisions you later regret. I know—I’ve been there.’

Strawberry, who famously left the Mets for the Dodgers in 1990, drew parallels between his own career and Alonso’s. ‘I left New York, and while I don’t regret my time with the Dodgers, there’s something about being a Met that’s special,’ he explained. ‘Pete could’ve been a legend here. Instead, he chose Baltimore. Don’t get me wrong, Baltimore’s a great city, but it’s not New York.’

And this is the part most people miss: Strawberry believes Alonso’s decision wasn’t just about money. ‘He opted out of his contract after the Mets lost in Miami, and that was a mistake,’ Strawberry said. ‘If he’d stayed patient, maybe pushed for a four-year deal instead of five, they could’ve worked something out.’ According to sources, the Mets expected Alonso to return after testing the market, but the Orioles’ $155 million offer made it impossible to compete.

When asked if the Mets should have fought harder to keep Alonso, Strawberry didn’t hesitate. ‘It takes two to tango,’ he said. ‘Both sides could’ve done more.’ But here’s the kicker: Strawberry isn’t just criticizing Alonso—he’s challenging the entire narrative. ‘Pete broke my home run record,’ he noted. ‘He’s a homegrown talent, just like I was. He deserves all the credit for what he achieved. But leaving New York? That’s a decision he’ll have to live with.’

Is Strawberry right, or is he stuck in the past? Alonso’s move to the Orioles is undoubtedly a game-changer, but does it guarantee regret? And what does this say about player loyalty in today’s MLB? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.