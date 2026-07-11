Darko Rajaković Named NBA All-Star World Team Coach! Raptors' Rise & Global Impact (2026)

Get ready for a groundbreaking moment in NBA history! The Toronto Raptors' Darko Rajaković has been named the head coach for the World team at the upcoming All-Star Game, marking a significant step in the league's global outreach. But here's where it gets even more exciting: Rajaković, a Serbian coaching mastermind, will lead the international squad in the first-ever U.S. vs. The World format on February 15, adding a truly global flavor to the event. This isn’t just about basketball—it’s about bridging continents and cultures on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Rajaković’s appointment is no small feat. As the coach of the only NBA team based outside the U.S., he brings a unique perspective to the All-Star Game. This will be his first time as an All-Star head coach, but his journey to this point is nothing short of remarkable. Starting his coaching career at just 16 in Serbia, he later honed his skills in Spain and spent nearly a decade as a European consultant for the San Antonio Spurs before making the leap to the U.S. in 2012. He even coached as part of Serbia’s staff at the 2019 Basketball World Cup, solidifying his international credentials.

But here’s where it gets controversial: With the Raptors currently boasting a 30-21 record—their best pace since the 2019-20 championship season—some might argue that Rajaković’s focus should remain solely on leading his team to the playoffs. However, this opportunity not only recognizes his talent but also highlights the NBA’s commitment to global representation. And this is the part most people miss: Rajaković’s selection isn’t just about his current success; it’s a nod to his lifelong dedication to international basketball.

Joining him in the coaching ranks are J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs. Bickerstaff earned his spot thanks to the Pistons’ top record in the Eastern Conference, while Johnson stepped in after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Mark Daigneault was ineligible due to coaching last year’s All-Star Game. Here’s a thought-provoking question: Does the U.S. vs. The World format truly level the playing field, or does it risk overshadowing individual team achievements?

The Raptors’ presence at All-Star Weekend doesn’t stop with Rajaković. Scottie Barnes will shine in the All-Star Game, while Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin will showcase their talent in the Rising Stars event. This makes the Raptors one of the most represented organizations at the festivities. Rajaković himself is no stranger to All-Star Weekend, having served as an assistant coach for Scott Brooks’ Oklahoma City staff in 2014.

As the NBA prepares to announce the All-Star rosters on Tuesday night, one thing is clear: this year’s event is shaping up to be a celebration of global basketball like never before. What’s your take? Does Rajaković’s selection deserve more hype, or is it just another coaching appointment? Let us know in the comments!