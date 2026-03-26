Darius Garland's Clippers Debut Delayed: Nuggets Escape Injury Scare? (2026)

Brace yourself: Darius Garland’s Clippers debut won’t arrive as soon as hoped. The star guard is still working through a toe injury, and it appears his official introduction to Los Angeles will be pushed back beyond the All-Star break, at least for Thursday’s clash with the Denver Nuggets.

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Garland is practicing on a limited basis to protect his surgically repaired left big toe. He won’t be available for the Nuggets game on Thursday or Friday’s home tilt, and his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Magic remains uncertain. In Murray’s words, Garland is week-to-week and expected to play this season, but his return will likely come in March once the toe is fully healed.

This update confirms Garland’s absence for the Nuggets game, a bittersweet development for a blockbuster trade deadline move that sent James Harden to Cleveland’s former team and brought Garland to the Clippers as a cornerstone for the future. The plan is clear: don’t rush the return. Take the time to ensure the toe is 100% before he steps back on the floor.

For Los Angeles, this means Kawhi Leonard will continue to shoulder a heavier load in the backcourt, at least in the short term. That reality has produced some standout individual performances from Leonard, even as the team navigates a cautious rebuild around his health.

From Denver’s perspective, Garland’s absence shapes the matchup differently. Without him, the Nuggets won’t have to contend with his scoring and playmaking in the opposite backcourt, simplifying the defensive game plan as they head into the post-break stretch.

The longer-term picture remains: Garland won’t face the Nuggets again this season unless their schedules align after the playoffs, given their last meeting on tap for Thursday and the initial plan for his return to come in March. Through the first 26 games of the season with Cleveland, Garland averaged 18.0 points and 6.9 assists in just over 30 minutes per night, a production profile the Clippers aren’t rushing to replace—only integrating gradually as he heals.

Meanwhile, Denver will still be short-handed in the frontcourt mix, with Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon sidelined by hamstring issues. Their returns are anticipated closer to March, which could reshape the rotation as the Nuggets chase consistency after a midseason lull. In the meantime, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will carry more of the load, refreshed after a week off, trying to steady a 5-5 record over their last ten games as they resume battles in the refreshed regular season schedule.