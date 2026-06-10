Dario Franchitti Returns to NASCAR for One-Off Appearance (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling comeback story! Dario Franchitti, a legend in open-wheel racing, is making a one-off NASCAR return that's sure to spark excitement and controversy.

Franchitti, a four-time IndyCar champion with an impressive racing pedigree, is set to hit the track again in 2026. According to Marshall Pruett of RACER, he'll be participating in the NASCAR Truck Series race on February 28th at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with Tricon Garage. But here's the twist: this isn't just any race; it's also the weekend of the 2026 IndyCar Series opener, where Franchitti holds a special advisory role with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The story behind this comeback is a heartwarming one. St. Petersburg holds a special place in Franchitti's heart, and his close friend, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, made it happen. "When this opportunity came up, I thought, 'I might be too old for an Indy car, but St. Pete is a track I love,'" Franchitti told RACER. And it was over a glass of wine that the idea took shape. Johnson, the driving force behind this comeback, called Franchitti the next morning, saying, "Hey, found your truck!"

With Dollar Tree, Scott Borchetta, and Legacy Motor Club on board, Franchitti is ready for the challenge. "I know the track like the back of my hand, but I'll need to get used to the vehicle," he said.

Franchitti, 52, is no stranger to success. He won three IndyCar championships in a row from 2009-2011 and has at least three Indianapolis 500 wins under his belt. However, a concussion in an IndyCar crash in Houston forced him into retirement in 2013. While this isn't an official comeback, Franchitti is eager to get back on the track. "Time heals, and this isn't a comeback for me," he said. "I've been in cars a lot lately, and the Gordon Murray Automotive cars have made me more comfortable. We'll test the truck at Sebring, and I can't wait!"

So, what do you think? Is this a welcome return or a risky move? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Get the full story and stay tuned for more updates on this exciting comeback!