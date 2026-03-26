'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Jessica Jones Returns, Matt vs. Fisk Escalates! (2026)

Hold onto your billy clubs, folks, because the stakes are higher than ever! The highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again is officially slated to grace Disney+ with its presence on March 24th, and the latest trailer is dropping some serious bombshells. Picking up right where the first season left us on the edge of our seats, we find Matt Murdock, our beloved Daredevil, meticulously assembling a formidable force to confront the ever-scheming Mayor Fisk. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, it seems, is far from done with his reign of influence, and Matt knows he needs an army to stand a chance.

But here's where it gets really interesting: Matt isn't going it alone. His former flame, Karen Page, is back to lend her sharp mind and unwavering support. And in a move that has fans buzzing, Krysten Ritter is reprising her iconic role as Jessica Jones! Yes, the hard-drinking, super-powered private investigator from her own Netflix series is stepping into the Daredevil arena. Throughout the trailer, we also catch glimpses of Matthew Lillard as a future guest star, the ominous return of Bullseye, and a poignant shot that hints at the fate of our dear Foggy Nelson. The trailer also paints a picture of a New York City grappling with the rise of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, who are now being hailed as the city's new heroes.

And this is the part most people miss: In a move that can only be described as audacious, Fisk is playing a particularly cruel game with Matt by publicly denouncing him and plastering his face across the city, effectively declaring him a public enemy. But Matt, being Matt, doesn't flinch. Instead, he embraces his destiny, donning his new sleek black suit complete with the signature DD emblem, and is seen gleefully taking down law enforcement officers. It’s a bold statement, a defiant roar in the face of overwhelming opposition.

For those already craving more, rest assured, a third season of Daredevil: Born Again is already in the works and is anticipated to arrive in 2027.

This return promises a deep dive into the escalating conflict between Daredevil and Kingpin, with the reintroduction of beloved characters and the introduction of new threats. What do you think about Jessica Jones joining the fight? Do you believe Fisk's tactics of public shaming are justified in his pursuit of order, or is it a dangerous abuse of power? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!